Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A flag pole and flag reportedly were stolen from a yard on Mountain View Avenue.
A TV and hunting gear reportedly were stolen from a residence on Secret Canyon Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota and a Chevrolet Silverado was reported on South Canyon Road.
A black and white collapsible bicycle with a rubber duck and basket on the back was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
A woman in her 20s appears to be pointing a parabolic bird listener at residences on Craig’s Hill.
The reporting party said their semi’s container had the locks changed on it.
A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
A husky was running down the roadway on No. 6 Road and Vantage Highway.
A package containing an electric scooter was reported stolen on South Ruby Street.
A vehicle reportedly hit a parked vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party hit and knocked down a street sign on North Pine Street.
The reporting party witnessed a subject steal chips from a store on West University Way.
There was a report that a $300 pair of work boots was stolen from a toolbox in a Ford F150 on East University Way.
Stereo equipment reportedly was stolen from a 1-ton Chevy box dually on Rope Rider Drive at Suncadia.
The reporting party could see two subjects shooting high-caliber rifles toward Kachess Lake off of Kachess Dam Road.
Large bags of garbage were reported in the roadway on North Pfenning Road and Vantage Highway.
A non-injury collision involving a vehicle and a cow was reported on Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson Road.
A black Angus reportedly was walking in the eastbound lanes of Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.
Traffic cones reportedly were strewn in the roadway on East First Street and North Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.
A backpack was reported stolen on Pearl Street. The pack contains a tracking device.
A large amount of debris reportedly was cleared from the roadway on Umptanum Road, milepost 8.
A road bicycle reportedly was stolen from a porch on North Chestnut Street.
A small car reportedly was submerged in the water off the boat ramp at Mattoon Lake. It appeared to have been there for a while — it was covered in algae.
A blue Suburban reportedly was in a ditch on state Route 903 south of Roslyn.
A hit and run was reported on Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A mixed breed black and white dog reportedly was tied to a tree and appeared to have been abandoned on North Ruby Street. The reporting party observed the dog for 20 minutes and no one approached it.
The reporting party located a kitten in a dumpster wrapped in a couple of trash bags on East Helena Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Smoke reportedly was coming from a full-sized Chevy van on Naneum Road.
Smoke reportedly was coming from under a white box van parked on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Large flames from a large-sized fire were reported on Katen Road.
Smoke reportedly was visible from the right rear of a semi on Interstate 90, milepost 135.
Neighbors reportedly were burning outside on Tamarack Lane in Ronald. The reporting party was concerned due to the burn ban.
The reporting party extinguished a fire in a trailer on No. 5 Mine Road near Cle Elum.
A business reportedly was burning trash outside on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Subjects reportedly were burning in their yard on Lookout Mountain Drive. The reporting party was concerned due to air stagnation.
The reporting party was concerned about subjects using their chimneys during air stagnation on South Cle Elum Way and Washington Street.
An unattended burn pile was reported on Red Bridge Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 19-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 48-year-old Ephrata woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for obstructing a public servant and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 48-year-old Gates, Oregon man was arrested by State Patrol for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $7,500.
A 56-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
A 64-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers on two counts of failure to appear/harassment phone call and failure to appear/making a misleading statement to a public servant. Bail $1,000.
A 19-year-old Moxee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for protection order violation/sexual motivation. No bail.
A 31-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.