Nov. 22 blotter: Neighbor tracking Door Dash orders Nov 22, 2021 Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 20-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A woman, who had been drinking, reportedly was screaming inside a business on South Canyon Road. An aircraft reportedly received laser illumination.A woman reportedly grabbed a bottle of alcohol at a business on East Mountain View Avenue. When asked to stop, she started screaming.Two men reportedly were seen on video stealing alcohol from a store on North Ruby Street.A subject reportedly was seen on the roof of a building on North Pearl Street.A woman reported she could hear someone on the porch of her residence on Fourth Street in Cle Elum.The conductor of a train reportedly believed the train may have hit an animal between Woodhouse Loop and Berry Road.A Subaru reportedly hit a fence on state Route 903 and No. 5 Mine Road.A collision was reported on Vantage Highway and Willett Road.A vehicle reportedly hit and knocked down a pole on Hunter Road, milepost .5.A credit card was reported stolen on South Water Street.A woman reportedly stole a bottle of Jack Daniel Tennessee whiskey from a store on Ruby Street.A collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue.A herd of 300 elk was reported in a field off of Lyons Road and Venture Road. The reporting party was concerned that there were three men shooting in the area who could spook the elk.A woman reportedly stole cosmetics and body wash from a store on Mountain View Avenue.Two young horses reportedly were heading northbound at the intersection of Floral and East First Street in Cle Elum.There was a report of neglected livestock in a field off of Judge Ronald Road.A fanny pack containing a wallet was reported stolen from a store on South Water Street. There was a report that a deer had possibly been poisoned on Cove Road.A snow blower reportedly was stolen on South Railroad Avenue.Someone reportedly walked by and kicked open the reporting party’s door on Airport Road. The reporting party has a gun on his person in case someone returns.The reporting party reportedly has been ordering Door Dash and believes a neighbor has been tracking his orders.The reporting party said someone stole her medication on North Ruby Street.A man reportedly was tagging an electrical box with a large marker on West 15the Avenue and North Water Street.A non-injury collision was reported on West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street.A handgun reportedly was left in a men’s bathroom stall on South Canyon Road.Fireworks reportedly were being set off on Hunter Road.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Umptanum Road and South Canyon Road.A welder, vehicle titles and vehicle keys reportedly were stolen from a yard on West University Way.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A structure fire was reported on South First Street in Roslyn.Smoke was reported behind an apartment complex on Denny Avenue.Smoke was coming from a shack behind a restaurant on South Opportunity Street.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 18-19. A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $500.A 32-year-old Everett woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree theft. Bail $50. 