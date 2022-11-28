Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 26-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Three cows were reported in the roadway on Thorp Cemetery Road and Watt Canyon Road.
A truck reportedly struck an unknown type of wire on South Third Street in Roslyn. The wires were on the ground.
A man reportedly was outside an apartment looking in windows on East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
A woman reportedly stole cosmetics from a store on South Water Street.
Two very large dogs reportedly were running loose and appeared to be confused on First Street in Cle Elum.
A black German shepherd reportedly jumped a fence and tried to bite the reporting party on North Yakima Avenue in Cle Elum.
A burglary was reported on North Main Street.
The reporting party heard what sounded like automatic gunshots on Easy Street in Ronald.
Three dogs reportedly were going back and forth between the roadway and a parking lot on South Water Street.
Someone reportedly broke into a blue 2015 Hyundai Alantra on South Canyon Road.
A silver Honda sedan reportedly was broken into on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A black and gray dog reportedly was in the roadway on West University Way.
A truck reportedly sideswiped a vehicle and then left the scene on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party trapped two large rats on North B Street and said her vet advised her to call law enforcement. She requested to know what her options were.
A blue Subaru reportedly slid into a ditch on Westside Road and Zrebiec Road in Cle Elum.
The portable toilet at the dog park in Rotary Park reportedly was tipped over.
A vehicle reportedly slid off the roadway on Kachess Lake Road, milepost .5.
A man reportedly was trying to climb the library via a tree and a bus stop sign on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party advised he “did something strange just now.” He wanted to introduce himself to his neighbors so he let himself into their house on Salmon la Sac Road.
The reporting party had started her vehicle when a man came out of the bushes and yelled “Do you want to die” multiple times on South Thorp Highway.
A man reportedly believesd he found a bomb on his neighbor’s property. There was a heavy item in a bag.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
A chain reportedly was stolen from a gate on Look Road.
A vehicle reportedly struck a mailbox and then left the scene on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A vehicle prowl was reported on South Main Street.
A large item was reported in the roadway on Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.
Fire
A structure fire was reported on Rainier Drive and Barbara Lane in Kittitas.
Smoke reportedly was coming from behind a light fixture on East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
A chicken coop reportedly was on fire two feet from a residence on West Mount Baker Court.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 130.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 26-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
An 18-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/being a minor in possession of alcohol, failure to appear/third-degree theft and two counts of failure to appear/hit and run complicity. Bail $600.
A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 58-year-old Selah man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 41-year-old Lake Stevens woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.
A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of domestic violence/no contact order. Bail $5,000.
A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 24-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $500.
A 63-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for indecent liberties. Bail $20,000.
A 27-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 45-year-old Kirkland man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.