PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 27-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):An assault was reported on Judge Ronald Road. A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Silverado and a Ford pickup was reported on West Second Avenue and North Kittitas Street.Two teenagers reportedly were running back and forth across traffic on University Way. They would wait for a vehicle to come and then race each other across the road in front of the vehicle.A pickup reportedly struck a tree on East Sanders Road.A Jeep Wrangler reportedly sank into the sand at the Lake Keechelus boat launch. The front portion of the vehicle is in the water.A vehicle reportedly appeared to drive off a cliff on East Taneum Road, milepost .5. The top was squished, all windows broken and fresh debris was rolling down the hill.There was a report of a man on a bicycle running from an unknown man on North Dennis Street.A Toyota Tacoma reportedly struck a bull elk on Teanaway Road and state Route 970.A motorcycle was reported stolen on Airport Road.Graffiti was reported in a parking lot on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.The reporting party said a bear was walking in his backyard and on the south end of his shop on Stingley Road. The bear was not acting aggressive.A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.The gas tank and driver’s side window were reported stolen off of a 1971 Ford pickup on Vantage Highway.A non-injury collision involving a Honda Accord and a Subaru SUV was reported in a parking lot off of state Route 906.The reporting party’s ex-girlfriend reportedly chopped through the reporting party’s door with an axe on Patrick Mine Road in Ronald. The reporting party said he has video of incident. A vehicle reportedly struck a sign at a drive-through on West University Way and then left the scene.A 1965 Ford F250 reportedly struck a deer on South Thorp Highway. The injured deer was in the ditch.A Specialized bicycle with BMX-style handlebars and fat tires reportedly was stolen on East Second Avenue.An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.A man witnessed another man take a bag of groceries from a store on North Ruby Street without paying.A green and black Trek Wahoo mountain bike was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.A non-injury collision was reported on North Pennsylvania Avenue and East First Street in Cle Elum.Three or four kittens reportedly were running in the roadway on West Umptanum Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 27-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):There was a report of a small amount of smoke at the tree line off Interstate 90, milepost 93.A vehicle reportedly was leaking fluid that was on fire on Interstate 82, milepost 9.A campfire was reported on the hill above Coal Mine Trail on Marian Drive and Deneen Drive.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 27-29. A 27-year-old Everett man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $40,000.A 22-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $500. 