Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Trees were reported in the roadway on Salmon la Sac Road.
A tree was reported in the roadway on North Thorp Highway and North Second Street in Thorp.
A stop sign was reported down at East Hoffmanville Avenue and South First Street in Roslyn.
Six breakers reportedly were stolen from a Tesla on Canyon Road.
A 1999 Toyota Camry parked on North Thorp Highway reportedly had been vandalized.
Squatters on property on East Umptanum Road reportedly were vandalizing a building and stealing electricity.
A dog wearing a red Christmas sweater reportedly was in custody on West University Way. The reporting party called the phone number on the dog’s tag but no one answered.
A non-injury collision involving a semi was reported on Via Kachess Road.
A vehicle reportedly was driving backward through an ATM on North Pearl Street.
A large pile of rocks was reported on state Route 821, milepost 11.
The reporting party heard a loud explosion, saw a light flash and believed a transformed blew in an alley off East Capitol Avenue.
The power was reported out on East Capitol Avenue.
A tree fell and reportedly damaged the guard rail on both sides of the roadway on Bullfrog Road.
Sheetrock or plywood reportedly was blowing off the top of the roof of a building on North Water Street and West Fifth Avenue.
The wind reportedly blew over a road-closed sign on West Dolarway Road and North Pott Road.
A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
A cat reportedly had been inside a store for three hours on South Pearl Street.
A tree branch reportedly was in the roadway on Riverbottom Road and Umptanum Road.
A power line was reported down and blocking the roadway on Westside Road.
A transformer was reported down and line on the street on Washington Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A shed at a cabin reportedly was broken into on North Fork Teanaway Road.
A vehicle reportedly was side-swiped on South Canyon Road.
A tree reportedly fell on Tony Circle in Kittitas.
A vehicle reportedly rolled over on Vantage Highway.
A tree reportedly was down on Woods and Steele Road.
A long-haired Lab mix reportedly was in and out of traffic on North Water Street.
Unknown subjects reportedly place a padlock on a storage shed on East Umptanum Road.
A large street sign reportedly blew over on East Chason Avenue.
A dead white cat was reported on the sidewalk off West Ninth Avenue and North Water Street.
A dead deer reportedly was on the center line of the roadway on Umptanum Road and Manastash Road.
Squaters reportedly had been taking items from a location of West Umptanum Road.
A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on state Route 970 and Swauk Prairie Road.
An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.
A half-ton pickup reportedly was in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 79.
A loud explosion reportedly was heard on Brick Mill Road.
A Chevy Blazer rental vehicle was reported stolen on Suncadia Trail.
A dead deer was reported in the middle of the roadway on Alford Road and Wilson Creek Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A power pole reportedly was on fire on Washington Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 93.
A chimney fire was reported on North Ferguson Road.
A shop was reported on fire on Woods and Steele Road.
A small fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 78.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 4-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
A 56-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $10,000.
A 36-year-old Kent woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief. No bail.