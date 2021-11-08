Nov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leaves Nov 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A 1996 Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen on Canyon Road. A vehicle prowl was reported on North Main Street.A truck reportedly was broken into on South Main Street.A vehicle reportedly backed into a light pole on East University Way.A hit and run was reported on East Fourth Avenue.A theft was reported on East 28th Avenue.A deer reportedly was struck on Interstate 90 and was injured in a field off of Bull Road.A burglary was reported on Kachess Lake Road.A handgun was reported stolen on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.A man walking through a drive-through on South Canyon Road reportedly punched a vehicle and left and dent.A man reportedly stole a case of beer from a store on North Ruby Street.A customer reportedly struck a gas pump and the nozzles came off on Gladmar Road.A non-injury collision involving a Jeep Patriot and Chrysler Concord was reported on West First Street and Hartwig Boulevard in Cle Elum.Two cows reportedly were in the middle of the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Schnebly Road.An assault was reported on West Fourth Avenue.A black cow reportedly was in a ditch on the side of the roadway on West Bender Roade and Reecer Creek Road.A vehicle versus deer collision was reported on Umptanum Road and Riverbottom Road.A vehicle reportedly had its back end in a ditch off of Bettas Road and state Route 97.A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Upper Peoh Point Road.A deer reportedly was in and out of traffic on West Capitol Avenue and South Water Street.Wood poaching was reported on South Cle Elum Ridge Road.A woman carrying a flashing Christmas tree reportedly attempted to flag down the reporting party for a ride on West University Way.A female customer reportedly refused to put on a mask and then took off her shirt and attempted to use it as a mask at a business on South Canyon Road.A dead deer was reported on the side of the roadway on Umptanum Road.One large cow was reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and West Bender Road.Two decoration owls reportedly were stolen from a backyard on North Columbia Street.An injured deer was reported on property on McNanamy Road. The reporting party believed the deer had been shot in the leg.The reporting party advised he raked his leaves into a large pile in his front yard on North Main Street. He was in the middle of the pile and it felt warm, almost hot. There were no sparks or fire. A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon reportedly struck a deer on Thorp Prairie Road, milepost 5.5.An altercation between bouncers and customers was reported on North Pearl Street.A semi reportedly jack-knifed in a ditch off of state Route 97, milepost 152.A powerline in an alley off of North Ruby Street reportedly was sparking.A man reportedly stole a case of Coors beer and a case of White Claws from a store on North Ruby Street.There was a third-party report of a rabid dog attacking a deer on South Cle Elum Ridge Road.A man reportedly was in a tree outside the Post Office on East Third Avenue refusing to get down.A man carrying a bat and a machete reportedly was observed walking around on South Pearl Street and East Jackson Avenue.A man reportedly smashed the back window of an Isuzu Rodeo in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.Jewelry reportedly was stolen from a residence on Buena View Road near Cle Elum.A man reportedly had been hiding behind a bush in front of a residence on South Pearl Street. The man had a stick and was yelling at the reporting party’s wife.An assault was reported on West Third Avenue and North Wenas Street.A bicycle was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.A vehicle prowl was reported on South Canyon Road.The reporting party was stuck in an elevator in a building on North Chestnut Street.An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A stove fire was reported on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.A grass fire was reported in a backyard on state Route 97.An old pickup reportedly was on fire on Pebble Beach Drive near Cle Elum.The engine of a Dodge 3500 reportedly blew up and was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 132.5.A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 9.5.An illegal fire was reported at a trailer park on East University Way. Subjects were burning garbage and plastic.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 6-8. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 26-year-old Sedro-Wooley man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for attempt to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $25,000.A 47-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree domestic violence. Bail $15,000.A 68-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree domestic violence and violation of a no contact order/domestic violence. Bail $400.A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.A 38-year-old Woodinville man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000. 