Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 7-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle reportedly hit an electrical box on East Bender Road and Gail Road.
Power reportedly as out on Chason Avenue.
Power was reported out on East 28th Avenue, East Kristen Avenue and East Stanford Avenue.
There was a report of a dead elk in a field off of Masterson Road near Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was walking around the transformer on Gail Road verbally harassing the city light crew.
A black steer was reported in a ditch off of Hungry Junction Road and Tipton Road.
Two big cows were reported on the side of the roadway on Naneum Road and Brick Mill Road.
A cream-colored boat reportedly hit the rocks on the north side of the bridge on the Columbia River.
A man reportedly was urinating on the corner near Main Street and Sixth Avenue.
Photography equipment reportedly was stolen from the back of a truck on Umptanum Road.
The windows of a vehicle reportedly were smashed on South Maple Street.
A hit and run was reported on East First Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
A Toyota Tacoma reportedly struck a deer on Huntzinger Road.
Four possible gunshots were reported on East Sixth Avenue.
A semi-truck reportedly hit an axle and then struck a guard rail on Interstate 90, mile post 137.
Customers reportedly were yelling and smashing items in a store on West Third Avenue.
An assault was reported on East Fifth Avenue.
An assault was reported on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with vehicles hot rodding up and down West Third Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
A brown and white pitbull was reported loose in a parking lot off of East Helena Avenue.
A Rottweiler reportedly was camped out in front of a residence on East Ninth Avenue. It had been there all day.
An unknown subject reportedly was knocking on the windows of a residence on North Thorp Highway.
A bicycle was reported stolen from a front yard on East Seventh Avenue.
Employees reportedly were not wearing masks at a business on West Pennsylvania Avenue.
The reporting party believed someone broke into his residence on Main Street while he was away.
A theft was reported in Kittitas.
A man in a Chevy Silverado pickup reportedly was vomiting out the driver side in the parking lot of a grocery store on South Main Street. The reporting party believed the man had been drinking.
A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Westside Road and then left the scene. The reporting party’s husband dragged the deer off the road, shot it and then cleaned it up.
A black Dodge 1 ton dually reportedly was stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party took down his Trump flag when Trump lost and believes that someone threw eggs at his residence on West University Way.
A burglary was reported on Airport Road.
Two woman reportedly were assaulting each other on South Second Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
A dead deer was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 88.
Smoke reportedly was coming from a truck in a field off of South Thorp Highway.
Neighbors reportedly were burning trash in a barrel on Pit Way in Easton.
A smoke investigation was reported on South Thorp Highway.
A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 93.
A gas canister reportedly was accidentally set on fire on Lake Easton Road.
A tree was reported on fire on Sinclair Road.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the hood of a vehicle on Interstate 90, mile post 66.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 7-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 41-year-old Bonny Lake man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/possession of controlled substances, failure to appear/unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to appear/possession of a stolen firearm, failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear/unlawful hunting of wild birds. Bail $5,000.
A 52-year-old Chinook man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, public marijuana consumption, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. No bail.
A 40-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $1,500.
A 43-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 49-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.
A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 51-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment/domestic violence. No bail.