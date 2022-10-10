Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 8-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A pitbull and a shepherd reportedly killed the reporting party’s lamb on South Elliott Street.
• A Hyundai reportedly was egged on East Capitol Avenue.
• A gold SUV reportedly was in a ditch off on Interstate 90, exit 62.
• A theft was reported on Thorp Cemetery Road.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
• A hit and run was reported on North Airport Road.
• A gun was reported stolen on Hawthorn Lane in Easton.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West Dry Creek Road.
• A motor home reportedly was stolen from Airport road and taken to a fishing sport on state Route 970.
• A theft was reported on South Railroad Avenue.
• A customer reportedly did not pay for items and then went to customer service and then went to customer service to get a refund for everything she did pay for and stuff she did not on North Ruby Street.
• A man in a pickup reportedly swerved to miss hitting a deer in the roadway, went into a ditch and hit a power pole on Cove Road and South Thorp Highway.
• The reporting party heard about 60 rounds go off in the past 15 minutes on Sparks Road in Easton.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 122.
• The reporting party said her ex broke into her residence, assaulted her and took her phone on East Juniper Avenue.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
• A non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.
• A non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
• A rear license plate reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Wapiti Drive near Cle Elum.
• A cow was reported in the roadway on Smithson Road.
• A fight reportedly broke out on the field after the Central Washington University football game and several individuals were assaulted.
• There was a report that someone may have been trying to get into a shed near the staff parking lot at the Central Washington University Police Department on North Wildcat Way.
• A large amount of graffiti was reported on the west and north sides of the Concrete Jungle on the Central Washington University campus.
• A dead deer was reported on the side of the roadway on Sunlight Drive near Cle Elum.
• Large graffiti was reported on the sidewalk on North Alder Street.
• Graffiti was reported on the steam plant on the CWU campus.
• A motor and transmission reportedly were stolen from the front porch of a business on North Yakima Avenue.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A Big Sky fifth wheel was reported stolen on Mountain River Trails.
• The reporting party said a former neighbor noticed her vehicle had been tagged on South Pine Street so he broke into it to move it.
• The sprinklers of an unoccupied residence on North King Street in Kittitas reportedly had been running and had started to flood the basement of the reporting party’s residence.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Alder Street.
• Juveniles reportedly threw pumpkins at vehicles on state Route 903 in Ronald.
• A deer reportedly was hit and killed on Hanson Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 8-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A semi reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82, milepost 4.
• A brush fire was reported on state Route 821, milepost 5.
• A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
• A small fire was reported on the shoulder of the curve on Interstate 90, milepost 111.
• A bonfire reportedly was visible on East Patrick Avenue.
• The odor of burning smoke was reported in the basement of a structure on North Sprague Street.
• Fire and smoke was reported in a residence on South Ferguson Road.
• A shed containing an engine room with fuel and propane tanks reportedly was on fire outside a residence on Elk Springs Road.
• A brush fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Reecer Creek Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 8-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 42-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.
• A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree assault. Bail $15,000.
• A 43-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree theft. Bail $1,100.
• A 33-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and protection order violation. Bail $600,000.
A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,100.
• A 35-year-old Oak Harbor man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,500.
• A 48-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.