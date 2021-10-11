Oct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goat Oct 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A collision involving a vehicle and a deer was reported on South First Street and West Montana Avenue in Roslyn. Approximately $10,000 worth of tools were reported stolen from a work truck on North Airport Road.A backpack was reported stolen on North Alder Street.A neighbor’s cat reportedly comes by and torments the reporting party’s cat on North Canterbury Lane.A small brown dog reportedly was running in and out of traffic on West Helena Avenue and North Water Street.A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen off of a delivery van on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.A theft was reported on South Canyon Road.A cougar reportedly killed the reporting party’s goat on Filbert Road near Cle Elum.The reporting party said they heard what sounded like a gunshot on East Washington Avenue.An assault was reported on East Capitol Avenue.A subject reportedly was urinating in public in an alley off of East Fifth Avenue.A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 85.Subjects reportedly were being loud on the basketball courts on East Helena Avenue. The reporting party said they asked them to be quiet and they refused.A prowler was reported on North Water Street.Two male juveniles reportedly broke into a vehicle parked in an alley off of West Cascade Court.A burglary was reported on Ridge Loop Road near Cle Elum.Vehicles reportedly were parking and causing a traffic hazard at a yard sale on East Third Avenue and North Poplar Street.A cow reportedly was loose on the side of the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Schnebly Road.A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen off a motor home on Mountain River Trails.A subject, who had been drinking, reportedly was spraying a fire extinguisher into the street on North Sprague Street. A vehicle reportedly lost control and went into a ditch off of No. 6 Road and Tjossem Road.An assault was reported on East Juniper Avenue.Traffic lights at the intersection of East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street reportedly were flashing red in both directions.There was a report that a mailbox was open and mail was on the street on North Ellington Street.Four to five pressure-treated 2x4s reportedly were stolen on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.A tree reportedly fell and was blocking both lanes of travel on Woodhouse Loop.The reporting party found a cat at a grocery store thinking it rode on the hood of her vehicle to the store on Brown Road.A two-vehicle collision was reported on state Route 97.Four subjects reportedly were smashing a garbage can with a baseball bat on East Seattle Avenue.An unknown subject reportedly was flying a drone over property on West University Way.A vehicle pulling a trailer reportedly drove through a fence on Mountain Rivers Trail Road and then left the scene.An apartment reportedly was ransacked and the reporting party’s vehicle missing from its parking space on South Pine Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A smoke investigation was reported on Dudley Road.An outside fire was reported on Naneum Road. The reporting party did not know if it was a controlled burn.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 9-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 33-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,100.A 29-year-old Soap Lake man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for second-degree burglary and second-degree trespass. Bail $15,000.A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, interfering with a domestic violence report. Bail $100,000.A 21-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Bail $100,000. Tags Officer Assault Ellensburg Police Vehicle Crime Criminal Law Highway Transports Filbert Road Ellensburg Catalytic Converter 