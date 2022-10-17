Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 15-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A 2011 Subaru Forester reportedly was in a ditch off at Lake Ingalls.
• A vehicle was reported stolen on Stampede Pass Road.
• A group of females, some known to reporting party, reportedly were throwing rocks at the reporting party’s house on North C Street. One rock went through an open window.
• A gray Nissan Altima reportedly backed into a cargo trailer on South Chestnut Street.
• Two calves reportedly were in a field on Tjossem Road and Denmark Road.
• A man reportedly drove his vehicle into a ditch in Roslyn,
• A tanker truck reportedly rolled over on Interstate 90, exit 64.
• A non-injury collision involving a vehicle and a scooter was reported on West 13th Avenue and North Columbia Street.
• A wallet was reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
• A fender bender was reported in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A 1992 Subaru Legacy reportedly was hit by a red pickup which then left the scene on North Water Street and West University Way.
• A black cow was reported in the roadway on Teanaway Road and West Fork Teanaway.
• A object reportedly struck the reporting party’s vehicle on East Mountain View Avenue. The gas cap was open and there was a large dent above it.
• The reporting party was hiding in the bathroom because she did not want to get blamed for something a man was doing outside on South Chestnut Street.
• The reporting party could hear multiple gunshots on South Chestnut Street and they were not fireworks.
• Subjects reportedly were lighting off fireworks on East Spokane Avenue and South Chestnut Street.
• Cardboard guns reportedly had been stapled to scarecrows and placed around town in Cle Elum.
• A dead cow was reported on Forest Service Road 3500-636.
• A non-injury collision involving a Tesla and a Nissan Rogue was reported on North Pearl Street.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on state Route 970.
• A hit and run was reported on North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on North Pine Street.
• A stop sign was reported down on East Second Avenue and North Ruby Street.
• A stop sign was reported down on North Sampson Street and East Second Avenue.
• A subject reportedly left a store with a basket full of items on North Ruby Street.
• Eight subjects reportedly were lighting off fireworks in a parking lot on East Helena Avenue.
• A down stop sign was reported on Main Street and Vantage Park Road.
• The reporting party advised she was threatened by a man who was upset about being asked to leash his dog on West 15th Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
• Medicine was reported stolen from a residence on North Sprague Street. The door and window at the residence had been left open.
• A black cow with a red tag was reported in the roadway on Middle Fork Teanaway Road.
• A black cow was reported in the roadway on Fairview Road and Lyons Road.
• A shoplifter reportedly was in custody on South Water Street.
• A man reportedly was bit by a dog on Coal Mine Trail in Cle Elum.
• A burglary was reported on North Chestnut Street.
• Shooting was reported in the area of Cook Canyon Road.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on East 18th Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 15-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Blue smoke was reported under the power lines on Timber Tiger Drive near Cle Elum.
• A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 120.
• A burn complaint was reported on Sisters Road.
• A brush fire was reported on Canyon Road and Thrall Road.
• A brush fire was reported on Smithson Road and Lower Green Canyon Road.
• A ports-potty reportedly was on fire on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 15-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.