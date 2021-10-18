Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 16-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A single gunshot reportedly was heard on East White Birch Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

A cow and calf reportedly were on the side of the roadway on Cooke Canyon Road and Gage Road.

A collision was reported on South Canyon Road.

A deer reportedly was caught in a dog run behind a building on East Mountain View Avenue.

A large garbage can was reported in the middle of the roadway on North B Street and East Ninth Avenue.

The reporting party found a large bee in a portable toilet and believed it to be a murder hornet on West 15th Avenue.

A clarinet was reported stolen on East First Avenue.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.

A woman reportedly was upset and slamming her vehicle door into another car on South Water Street.

The reporting party advised they had witnessed multiple near collisions due to drivers slowing down to read a political sign on Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.

The reporting part said for the second day in a row vehicles were not stopping for a school bus when it was stopped to let kids off at East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.

An unknown subject reportedly entered a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue and stole a bottle of Xanax.

The reporting party had been hearing gunshots for the past 10 to 20 minutes in the area of a campground on South Thorp Highway.

A non-injury collision was reported on East First Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.

A flag reportedly was ripped down and landscaping destroyed on Tanner Way at Snoqualmie Pass.

A non-injury collision was reported on Fairview Road and Thomas Road.

Two explosions that shook a residence were reported on East Sparks Road and Forest Service Road 4818.

Fireworks were reported on West 12th Avenue and North Water Street.

A man reportedly was hiding in the bushes making strange gurgling noise behind a store on North Anderson Street.

A prowler was reported outside a residence on Glover Road.

A male in his 20s reportedly broke Halloween decorations in a yard on West 26th Avenue.

A large dog with white stuff coming out of its mouth reportedly was running southbound on North Main Street and West 11th Avenue.

A bunch of very young kittens reportedly were running around unattended at Millpond off of Canyon Road.

The reporting party was on Interstate 90, milepost 121 and said she could see the substation was sparking.

Dogs reportedly had been locked in an SUV for about an hour on East 18th Avenue.

A non-injury collision involving a semi and a pickup was reported on Gladmar Road.

The reporting party said they could hear “dumpster like” explosions for the past hour on Vantage Highway and No. 6 Road.

Water reportedly was bubbling out of water main and flowing onto Pearl Street and East Manitoba Avenue.

Subjects reportedly were banging on the reporting party’s walls on Bull Elk Road near Cle Elum.

A hit and run was reported on Pearl Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 6-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

An outside fire was reported on West Patrick Avenue and North Spokane Street.

A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, mileposts 70.

Heavy equipment reportedly was on fire on Swiftwater Drive in Cle Elum.

A Dodge pickup reportedly was on fire in a field off of East 10th Avenue.

An unattended campfire was reported at the Liberty Campground.

A fire, possibly in a ditch near a telephone pole, was reported on Sorenson Road and Badger Pocket Road.

An outside fire was reported on state Route 970 near Twin Pines.

There was a report of a vehicle versus elk collision and then a vehicle fire on Interstate 90, milepost 82.

Smoke reportedly was coming from a vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 122.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 16-18. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 31-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $3,000.

A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/minor in possession, and failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $5,000.

A 37-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief. Bail $3,000.

A 45-year-old North Bend man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation and obstructing a public servant. Bail $3,000.

A 29-year-old man (unknown home town) was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction an third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.

