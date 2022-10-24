Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 22-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A non-injury collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 103.
• An assault was reported on North Wildcat Way and East University Way.
• The reporting party found a playing card near her porch on East Capitol Way and does not know why it would be there. She thinks it is suspicious.
• A hit and run was reported on East University Way.
• An assault was reported on Mountain View Park.
• An ex-employee reportedly was refusing to return a work vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• The rear passenger window reportedly was broken out and items were taken from a vehicle in the Teanaway.
• A large black and tan dog reportedly was running around on South Canyon Road.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 9.
• A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
• A dog reportedly was in and out of the roadway on Barnes Road.
• Clothes were reported stolen on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party believes subjects are stealing boxes or items outside of apartments on East Helena Avenue.
• A water spigot reportedly was stolen from a water testing site on Mountain River Trails.
• Identification and a Social Security card reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Marian Drive in Cle Elum.
• A theft was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
• A cow reportedly was in the reporting party’s yard on Harold Road.
• The reporting party advised her purse had been stolen at Kiwanis Park earlier in the day and when she was in Safeway a woman came up to her and said she stole her purse.
• A young bull that did not belong to the reporting party reportedly was on the reporting party’s property on Parke Creek Road and was trying to get in with the reporting party’s cows.
• An assault was reported on Columbia Avenue in Vantage.
• The reporting party advised that someone broke into her residence and stole her kittens on Mountain River Trails.
• A shoplifter, who appeared to be under the influence, reportedly was in a store on North Ruby Street.
• A theft was reported on East Capitol Avenue.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
• Three windows on the east side of a building on East First Street in Cle Elum reportedly were broken.
• Three gunshots reportedly were heard on East Berry Road.
• Multiple posts reportedly had been struck in a lot on West 15th Avenue.
• A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
• Water reportedly was coming out of the asphalt in an alley on North Pearl Street.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• A bear was reported in the street, stopping traffic on South Third Street and West Montana Avenue in Roslyn.
• A theft was reported on South Canyon Road.
Fire
• A burner on a stove caught fire in a residence on East 18th Avenue. There’s no fire but the reporting party was concerned there was an electrical issue.
• After a reported collision between a Honda Accord and an elk, the Accord was smoking on state Route 970, milepost 4.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 22-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for criminal impersonation, two counts of possession of another person’s identification, possession of stolen property, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and second-degree criminal trespassing. Bail $5,000.
• A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $3,000.
• A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
• A 20-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.