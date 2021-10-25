Oct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yard Oct 25, 2021 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A mini-van reportedly was in a ditch off of Robbins Road. Rings reportedly were stolen on Hawk Haven Road near Cle Elum.The dash of a PT Cruiser reportedly was torn apart and the license plates removed on Main Street.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on North Nanum Street.Graffiti was reported on multiple floors of the library on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.A semi-truck reportedly rear-ended a pickup on Reecer Creek Road and West Bender Road.A burglary was reported on Gunther Loop Road near Cle Elum.A burglary reportedly occurred three months ago on East Railroad Avenue.A 1972 Dodge pickup reportedly was stolen on Mountain River Trails.A theft was reported on North Pine Street.A collision was reported on West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street.A pickup was reported in a ditch off of Robinson Canyon Road and South Thorp Highway.A customer reportedly walked out with a cart full of groceries on North Ruby Street.A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street.A woman reportedly was screaming that someone killed her dog on West Fourth Street in Cle Elum.A man reportedly was eating on the side of a store on South Main Street asking customers for cigarettes. When the reporting party asked him to leave the man got confrontational.A lanyard for work reportedly was stolen from a Kia Optima on East Tacoma Avenue.A man in a hoodie and tan pants reportedly was urinating on the side of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.A bull reportedly had gotten out of a fence and was standing 20 feet from the road on Interstate 90, milepost 136.A shepherd-mix reportedly was running loose in a playground on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.A vehicle prowl was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.A man reportedly was in the reporting party’s yard, hanging things on the reporting party’s trees on North Chestnut Street.An assault was reported on North Pearl Street.A man reportedly left a store without paying for beer on West University Way.An assault was reported on West Third Avenue. A black Chihuahua was reported in the middle of the road on North Water Street.A Jeep Liberty reportedly was in a ditch off of Game Farm Road and Naneum Road.A rolling toolbox reportedly was stolen out of the bed of a truck on East Helena Avenue.An assault was reported on West 10th Avenue and North Water Street.A downed tree was reported in the roadway on East Hyak Drive.A power line reportedly was arching next to the roadway on Thorp Prairie Road.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Washington Avenue.A German shepherd reportedly was loose in the middle of the intersection at North Main Street and East First Avenue.An assault was reported on Naneum Road.The reporting party said the air was let out of the tires of her Mercedes Benz while she was shopping in a store on South Water Street.A hit and run was reported on East Tacoma Avenue.A fawn with a broken leg was reported on East Arizona Avenue.Three of four street lights reportedly were out at West Third Avenue and North Main Street.An assault was reported on Bullfrog Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A controlled fire reportedly was left unattended on Old Cedars Road near Cle Elum.A motorhome’s engine reportedly was on fire on East Second Street and Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 23-25. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts failure to appear/second-degree taking a vehicle and second-degree theft. Bail $5,000.A 40-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.A 58-year-old Roslyn woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for violation protection order/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.A 27-year-old Roslyn woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/felony harassment and probation violation/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,100.A 31-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for motor vehicle theft. No bail.A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail. 