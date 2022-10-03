Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Headphones were reported stolen in Barge Hall at Central Washington University.
• A man walked out of a store on North Ruby Street with unpaid food.
• A hit and run was reported on East University Way and North Wildcat Way.
• Cables reportedly were dangling in the roadway on South Willow Street and East Seattle Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
• Shoplifting reportedly was in progress at a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Airport Road in Cle Elum.
• Garbage and recycling bins reportedly were stolen on Dennis Street.
• A motorcycle jacket reportedly was stolen from a vendor stand at a business on Gladmar Road.
• A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
• A traffic light was turned completely sideways due to the wind on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.
• A vehicle struck a no parking sign and knocked it over on West Third Avenue and North Water Street.
• Four juveniles reportedly were taking traffic cones on East 18th Avenue.
• There was a third-party report of a vehicle hitting a deer on Milwaukee Avenue and Sixth Street in South Cle Elum.
• A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Markovich Road and Stag Road in Cle Elum.
• Subjects reportedly were shooting near a residence in the area of the sunflower field on Parke Creek Road and Vantage Highway.
• Someone reportedly used the dumpster at a church on North Ruby Street.
• A Kia Optima was reported stolen from a parking lot on East University Way. The keys were not with the vehicle and it had a half tank of gas.
• Construction tools were reported stolen from a storage unit on East Russ Street.
• An outbuilding reportedly was broken into on Smith Drive in Easton.
• A golf cart reportedly struck a vehicle on Nelson Siding Road and Golf Course Road.
• A cow was reported on the side of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road, milepost .5.
• A dead cow reportedly has been in the creek for the past couple of weeks on Hungry Junction Road and Tipton Road.
• A vehicle reportedly drove off the embankment on Manastash Road.
• A GMC truck reportedly was struck while parked on North Main Street.
• A man staying at the reporting party’s residence reportedly stole the reporting party’s medication on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
• A large group of subjects reportedly was fighting on East White Birch Avenue.
• The reporting party could hear two people in the driveway and something bang on the porch on West Second Avenue in Kittitas.
• A prowler was reported on East Radio Road.
• A horse reportedly broke away from the reporting party at the Washington State Horse Park and was running toward state Route 903.
• Vehicles reportedly were detouring from Interstate 90 and speeding on Nelson Siding Road.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on South Canyon Road.
• An attempted garage break-in was reported on Low Road near Cle Elum.
• A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on Teanaway Road. The deer was injured in a ditch.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from Barto Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
• “Real” reportedly was written with a white substance on a trashcan lid at Hitchcock Hall on the CWU campus.
• Bottles for Patron and Bombay reportedly were stolen by a 6-foot tall man in his mid-20s wearing a headband, a bright orange hoodie and black pants from a store on North Ruby Street.
• A vehicle reportedly went off the roadway into a ditch on Killmore Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A smoke investigation was reported on state Route 970.
• A chimney fire was reported on West Sixth Avenue in Kittitas.
• Visible flames reportedly were coming from the back side of a building on South Canyon Road.
• A railroad at the bottom of the fence line reportedly was smoking on Manastash Road.
• A small fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 82, milepost 10.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 1-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 51-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and two counts of attempting to elude. Bail $60,000.
• A 26-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.