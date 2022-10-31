Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 29-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party said they struck two elk on Canyon Road.
• A cat reportedly was trapped in the engine of a Honda on North Walnut Street. The reporting party could hear the cat crying from the vehicle.
• A theft was reported on East University Way.
• A black Lab reportedly was in and out of the roadway on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
• The smell of propane was reported in front of the school on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Gin Loop and Coat Mines Trail.
• The reporting party found 10 archery arrows in his backyard on East 28th Avenue and said they came from a neighbor’s yard. The reporting party is concerned because he has young children who play in the yard.
• An iPad was reported stolen from a vehicle in Cle Elum.
• A rental moving truck reportedly broke down at South Pine Street and East Capitol Avenue intersection. Subjects pushed the truck through the intersection and it hit a parked vehicle. The subjects then left the scene.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West Third Avenue.
• An assault was reported on Ruby Street.
• Vandalism was reported in the elevators of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• The reporting party said seven traffic cones were down on their nightly cone pickup on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party was not at the residence but advised that several security cameras were going off and a woman was walking around the property attempting to gain entry by pulling doors on state Route 903 in Ronald.
• A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on Naneum Road.
• Two horses reportedly were in the roadway on Third Avenue and Mount Daniels Drive.
• All four tires of a green Hyundai reportedly were slashed and “cheater” was written all over the vehicle on North McIntosh Street.
• A man and woman reportedly shoplifted beer and food from a store on state Route 906.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on South Canyon Road and West Umptanum Road.
• A husky reportedly was running in and out of traffic and South Pine Street and East Mountain View Avenue.
• The reporting party advised he bumped into a skateboarder when driving out of gas pumps on West University Way. He asked the skateboarder if he was OK and he said yes.
• The reporting party’s vehicle was rear-ended on South Main Street.
• Two huskies reportedly ran in and out of traffic on North Water Street and West Helena Avenue.
• The street sign reportedly is down at Cooke Canyon Road and Coleman Road.
• The reporting party heard a loud noise, possibly an explosion, on Lambert Road near Cle Elum.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Vantage Highway.
• A man reportedly was taking photos and trying to get into a building on Main Street.
• A subject reportedly was drinking an open beer while riding a bicycle down the middle of the roadway on North Water Street and West Helena Avenue.
• Two women, one dressed as a black cat, reportedly were urinating in a parking lot on East First Avenue.
• A black Lab was reported at a gas station on Gladmar Road.
• Law enforcement officers reportedly were roadside speaking about current patrol events when two drunk individuals yelled at them from the side of the roadway on Pennsylvania Avenue and East Third Street in Cle Elum. It was unknown what was being said.
• A motor vehicle collision involving a box truck and a car was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.5.
• A broken window was reported on the east side of a building on North Walnut Street.
• A second-floor exit sign reportedly was broken off in a building on East 11th Avenue.
• Subjects in a bright yellow Chevrolet truck reportedly were cutting wood and a tree fell on the reporting party’s trailer on Forest Service Road 3500.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 53.
• The reporting party said their bicycle was stolen on Thursday on East 11th Avenue. The reporting party recovered the bicycle but it’s been destroyed.
• A hit and run was reported on East Juniper Avenue.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
• A slick, brine-like material reportedly had been spilled at the intersection of Anderson Road and Umptanum Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 29-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A possible brush fire was reported on Hannah Road.
• Smoke reportedly was coming from a residence on North Water Street. It turned out to be a burn pile in the backyard.
• A vehicle fire was reported on South Industrial Way and West Umptanum Road.
• A small fire was reported next to a tree on the east side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 107.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 29-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 24-year-old Carnation man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for a no contact/protection order violation. Bail $10,000.
• A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault and resisting arrest. Bail $50,000.
• A 33-year-old Selah man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
• A 43-year-old Jackson, Wyoming woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no-contact order/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
• A 38-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for vehicular homicide. Bail $100,000.