Oct. 4 blotter: A dog walked into a residence Oct 4, 2021 A husky-Akita mix reportedly was running in the roundabout on Bullfrog Road and state Route 903. A hit and run was reported on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.A semi reportedly hit a tree at the entrance to a parking lot on Triple L Loop.A 1999 Honda Passport reportedly was stolen from a parking lot on North Ruby Street.A bicycle was reported stolen on East 19th Avenue.Two paychecks were reported stolen on Suncadia Trail.The pedestrian walk light reportedly was out on North Main Street and West University Way.The tires on a Chevy Tahoe reportedly were slashed on North Airport Road.A dog reportedly was locked inside a vehicle in a parking lot on South Water Street.A motorcycle reportedly struck a parked vehicle on West 10th Avenue.A burglary was reported on North Walnut Street.A dead deer was reported on Sixth Street and Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.A dead skunk was reported in the roadway on Water Street.A hit and run was reported on West Greenfield Avenue.Approximately 200 cows reportedly were in the roadway on Thrall Road.A dog reportedly walked into a residence on Broadway Avenue in South Cle Elum. The dog is friendly and is back outside in the front yard.Medications were reported stolen from a residence on West Railroad Street.A non-injury collision involving a truck and a PT Cruiser was reported on Alder Street. A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.Two Harleys reportedly were racing on East Third Avenue and North Pfenning Road. The reporting party asked them to stop and they called the reporting party names and revved their engines at the reporting party.A traffic sign reportedly was laying in the grass on North Alder Street and East Brighton Loop.A bicycle was reported stolen on East Mountain View Avenue.A brown and white bull with a pink ear tag reportedly was in the roadway on Cove Lane and Manastash Road.A server reportedly refused to wear a mask while working on West Fourth Avenue. The reporting party wanted to know what could be done about that.Someone reportedly keyed a vehicle on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.Subjects driving a Chevy pickup reportedly cut the chain to a gate, made entry and took items from a location on Railroad Avenue.A hit and run was reported on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A smoke investigation was reported on Pebble Beach Drive and Sun Country.A smoke investigation was reported on West Dolarway Road and North Prospect Street.An unattended burn pile was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.A fire in a fire pit was reported in a backyard on Manitoba Avenue.A fire was reported in a dry, grassy field off of Westside Road.A smoke investigation was reported on Lambert Road and state Route 970.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 2-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 45-year-old Kent man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $25,000. 