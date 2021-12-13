top story Officer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joy BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Dec 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Allison Quinn and Ellensburg Police Officer Kevin Willette enjoy breakfast together Saturday at the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue station as part of the annual Shop with a Cop and Firefighter event. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Some students from Lincoln Elementary, such as Lyla and Levi Mendez, were unable to attend the Shop with a Cop and Firefighter event Saturday due to a miscommunication with the school. So a fire engine and two police cars drove around town visiting all the students who had signed up but missed the event. Andrew Stepper and Kittitas County Sheriff Deputy Chris Seilstead take a photo with Santa at Bi-Mart during the annual Shop with a Cop and Firefighter event on Saturday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Allison Quinn and EPD Officer Kevin Willette looks for gifts at Bi-Mart Saturday as part of the Shop with a Cop and Firefighter event. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shop with a Cop and Firefighter is a holiday tradition for first responders across Kittitas County to spend a morning and some money with local grade school children.Throughout Saturday morning, kids got to eat pancakes with a first responder, explore the emergency vehicles in the fire station, had a chance to win a new bike, were given money to shop for holiday gifts and had their picture taken with Santa.Together, the community raised around $5,850 for 39 children to go shopping with their county’s finest, meaning each child had $150 to spend on Christmas gifts for themselves and their family. The event started on Saturday morning at the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue station on Mountain Avenue Avenue with a pancake breakfast. Kids were assigned a first responder, who they got to talk with over breakfast. Kids also got to explore the station and the variety of emergency vehicles stored in the garage.“This event is really to bring kids and police and fire together, and allow the kids to have a fun time engaging with first responders,” CWU Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch said.After breakfast, a raffle was held to give out bikes to most of the kids. The bikes were mostly donated by first responders themselves, and kids had their names drawn out of a hat. There were about 28 bikes. All the kids received money to spend at the Bi-Mart next to the fire station. Cops, kids and firefighters all walked to the store together, and the first responders helped the kids pick out gifts, and keep track of the money they were spending.Most of the kids, like Allison Quinn, were using the money they were given not to buy presents for themselves, but gifts for the family.“They always do stuff that’s nice for me, so I might as well do something nice for them,” Allison said.Chesney Fuerst said she had a lot of fun shopping with the police, specifically her partner EPD Detective Sergeant Josh Bender. She spent her money buying baby dolls, and other gifts for her mom, dad, sister and brother. Fuerst also won a bike during the raffle, a purple one with a basket on the front.“It was awesome, I can’t wait to see my sisters open the presents that I bought them,” said Andrew Stepper, who was shopping with Kittitas County Sheriff Deputy Chris Seilstead, who was an “awesome guy.”Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication with the school, seven students missed the breakfast and shopping spree. To make up for this mistake, a KVFR fire engine, two police cars and Santa Claus himself drove around Ellensburg making house calls to these students, and delivering the $150 gift card to Bi-Mart. Two of these kids were Lyla and Levi Mendez, who were excited to have the surprise visit, and had the chance to climb into the truck and even sound the sirens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 