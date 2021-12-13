Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Shop with a Cop and Firefighter is a holiday tradition for first responders across Kittitas County to spend a morning and some money with local grade school children.

Throughout Saturday morning, kids got to eat pancakes with a first responder, explore the emergency vehicles in the fire station, had a chance to win a new bike, were given money to shop for holiday gifts and had their picture taken with Santa.

Together, the community raised around $5,850 for 39 children to go shopping with their county’s finest, meaning each child had $150 to spend on Christmas gifts for themselves and their family.

The event started on Saturday morning at the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue station on Mountain Avenue Avenue with a pancake breakfast. Kids were assigned a first responder, who they got to talk with over breakfast. Kids also got to explore the station and the variety of emergency vehicles stored in the garage.

“This event is really to bring kids and police and fire together, and allow the kids to have a fun time engaging with first responders,” CWU Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch said.

After breakfast, a raffle was held to give out bikes to most of the kids. The bikes were mostly donated by first responders themselves, and kids had their names drawn out of a hat. There were about 28 bikes.

All the kids received money to spend at the Bi-Mart next to the fire station. Cops, kids and firefighters all walked to the store together, and the first responders helped the kids pick out gifts, and keep track of the money they were spending.

Most of the kids, like Allison Quinn, were using the money they were given not to buy presents for themselves, but gifts for the family.

“They always do stuff that’s nice for me, so I might as well do something nice for them,” Allison said.

Chesney Fuerst said she had a lot of fun shopping with the police, specifically her partner EPD Detective Sergeant Josh Bender. She spent her money buying baby dolls, and other gifts for her mom, dad, sister and brother. Fuerst also won a bike during the raffle, a purple one with a basket on the front.

“It was awesome, I can’t wait to see my sisters open the presents that I bought them,” said Andrew Stepper, who was shopping with Kittitas County Sheriff Deputy Chris Seilstead, who was an “awesome guy.”

Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication with the school, seven students missed the breakfast and shopping spree. To make up for this mistake, a KVFR fire engine, two police cars and Santa Claus himself drove around Ellensburg making house calls to these students, and delivering the $150 gift card to Bi-Mart. Two of these kids were Lyla and Levi Mendez, who were excited to have the surprise visit, and had the chance to climb into the truck and even sound the sirens.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.