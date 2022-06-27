The top hands in the land showed off what they can do Saturday.
The Operating Engineers’ Training Program welcomed Local 302/612 operators for prizes and bragging rights in the 2022 Top Hand Competition at the Operating Engineers’ Training Center in Ellensburg.
Awards went to the top three loader, excavator, backhoe, truck & trailer, dozer, forklift, lattice crane, hydraulic crane and motor grader contestants in the 15th such event since 2006 and the first since 2019 after ending up canceled with COVID-19 concerns in 2020 and 2021.
“They’re games,” said Operating Engineers’ Training Program administrator Ole Fjellstad, who’s been in the training business for 34 years and recalled that there were 800 people in 2019 and that 90% of operators come from west of the mountains. “They’re not a good reflection of your work out in the field as a talented operator. It doesn’t necessarily translate into being a good, productive employee, but it’s just fun. We did an open house and it was so boring 20 years ago, so we thought, ‘Let’s do this.’”
The Operating Engineers, online at oetraining.com, have trained since 1974, and all crane competitors must have National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operator cards as truck & trailer drivers require commercial driver’s licenses.
Cranes stretched into the nearly cloudless sky as kids and adults got the chance to operate them on an afternoon with a high of 83 degrees and classic rock hits and the Cat D5 GPS-enabled dozer below.
Free lunches with water, soft drinks, popcorn, cotton candy and popsicles were on hand for kids, and barbecue lunches with beer, wine and spirits awaited adults.
The kids’ area featured chalk art, temporary tattoos, jumpy houses, balloon animals, a sandbox, hard hat decoration, coloring and bubbles, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. crane-lifted piñata smashes created scrambles for candy rewards.
“It’s a nice asset for the county and for young people,” said Jode Coble, who lives a mile from the training center, keeps grounds part-time in retirement and helped to drive the hay ride around the training center and equipment area Saturday, of the training center and apprentice program.
Coble said it was probably the kids who had the most fun seeing their construction toys in real life, and that apprentices, who helped kids and adults try out excavators and drop a hard hat-wearing wrecking ball and rubber ducks into buckets with different degrees of difficulty, enter a months-long selection process for a 6,000-hour program and can start around $30/hour with International Union of Operating Engineers benefits while they learn on the way to a potential six-figure salary.
David Jones Jr. won the loader, dozer and motor grader competitions, as did Vern Pritchard Jr. in the excavator, Jake LaVergne in the backhoe and the hydraulic crane, Randall Pritchard in the truck & trailer, Martin Nachtsheim in the forklift and Jason Hurd in the lattice crane.
“It’s a tough gig but an awesome gig, and I thank you all for coming,” said Fjellstad, who thanked his staff and introduced the apprentice class of 2022 that just finished 10 weeks of training.