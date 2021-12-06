Owner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis Central BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Ryan Bean, owner of the Firehouse, has purchased Cannabis Central, 1514 W. University Way, and renamed it The Station. Jack Belcher / Daily Record The interior of the The Station has been repainted to create and "Industrial" vibe. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The owner of the Firehouse has purchased Cannabis Central, the first cannabis dispensary in Kittitas County. The sale was final Nov. 3 and the newly named, The Station, officially opened Nov. 22.Cannabis Central, 1514 W. University Way, was opened and owned by Rob Hendrix, who has sold the business to pursue other other business interests. He said he was happy to sell the store to Ryan Bean of the Firehouse, and wishes him the best of luck.“I’m 62 and a half years old, and I kinda wanna be footloose and fancy free,” Hendrix said. “Ryan is a good operator, he operates in town, has been a good steward of the 502 industry, and I felt like he would do a good job in my stead.” Bean said he bought Cannabis Central because he saw it not only as a good opportunity for his business, but a good opportunity for the town. The dispensary has been renamed, The Station, due to its location near the train tracks, the interior has been lightly remodeled to reflect the train theme and give it a “industrial vibe.”The outside of the building hasn’t changed much, and is still on University Way next to the Red Horse Diner. However, the inside has been re-painted and given a red and black color scheme. “It’s just a cool experience because there are not very many retail stores in the cannabis space that have a bar and restaurant on the same property, attached to the railroad line. We tried to theme it, The Station, with a train on the logo,” Bean said. “I thought we could try to tap into that a little bit and make it a cool one-stop destination for good eating and drinking and if you want to, you can hop over to us in the same parking lot and get your cannabis as well.”Bean said that because they have a backyard at The Station, they will be able to host community events such as live music in the spring and summer. The Station has kept some of the same staff from Cannabis Central, as they know the location and the customers.“Most everyone who wanted jobs budtender wise came back,” Bean said. “So, we are keeping it in the family.”Although Hendrix has sold his business, he is not quite ready to retire. He and his wife are going to be looking at some other business options and are thinking about home design and rental. He said his wife has been in this business for years and making the full-time switch would be less like a job and more like taking a hobby to the next level.“I’ve got some other business interests that my wife and I are going to pursue, but probably not until the first year, so we are kinda sitting back and taking a little break,” Hendrix said. “So yeah, we are going to do some different things, I’m not quite ready to retire to the rocking chair, just retire from cannabis.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rob Hendrix Central Ryan Bean Commerce Economics Cannabis Owner Interior Dispensary Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition https://www.workinsports.com/candidate/account/manage Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Letter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Send off for JoelEllensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeMissing Mississippi man found deceasedCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolA present under every tree: Motorcycle club hosts annual toy driveLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activities Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter