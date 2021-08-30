Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The city of Ellensburg's annual crosswalk painting program has been impacted by a nationwide shortage of road paint.

The shortage is due to heavy winter storms earlier this year in the southern United States, increased demand, COVID-19 restrictions, and closures that have affected the production of materials for the specialized road paint.

City staff has been in contact with suppliers, but it is an industry-wide issue affecting municipalities everywhere, making paint very expensive when it becomes available.

City staff is buying every gallon of paint that it can find, but the supply shortage has resulted in Ellensburg's annual crosswalk painting program being reduced in 2021.

Staff will be painting crosswalks as paint becomes available, concentrating on school zone crosswalks and areas around the rodeo and fair, and have put down 45 gallons of road paint this year.

Washington State law (RCW 46.61.235) requires operators of vehicles to stop and remained stopped to allow a pedestrian or bicycle to cross the roadway within a marked crosswalk or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection.

For questions, contact Public Works at 509-962-7230.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.