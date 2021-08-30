Paint shortage impacts crosswalk painting program For the DAILY RECORD Rodney Harwood Aug 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city of Ellensburg's annual crosswalk painting program has been impacted by a nationwide shortage of road paint.The shortage is due to heavy winter storms earlier this year in the southern United States, increased demand, COVID-19 restrictions, and closures that have affected the production of materials for the specialized road paint.City staff has been in contact with suppliers, but it is an industry-wide issue affecting municipalities everywhere, making paint very expensive when it becomes available.City staff is buying every gallon of paint that it can find, but the supply shortage has resulted in Ellensburg's annual crosswalk painting program being reduced in 2021. Staff will be painting crosswalks as paint becomes available, concentrating on school zone crosswalks and areas around the rodeo and fair, and have put down 45 gallons of road paint this year.Washington State law (RCW 46.61.235) requires operators of vehicles to stop and remained stopped to allow a pedestrian or bicycle to cross the roadway within a marked crosswalk or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection.For questions, contact Public Works at 509-962-7230. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crosswalk Shortage Highway Economics Program Painting Staff Paint Supply Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flight Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter