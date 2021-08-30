top story Partnership helps educate recreators within county during busy season. BY KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Aug 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Front County Ranger Malena Niece and USFS Forestry Technician Evan Watson pose at Speelyi Beach Friday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The U.S. Forest Service has a few extra boots on the ground this summer thanks to a partnership with a regional nonprofit.Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is working with the USFS on the Front County Ranger program this summer, which provides two full-time MCF employees and a rotating set of volunteers to help tidy up and educate recreators about how to tread lightly in the areas they are utilizing.USFS Forestry Technician Evan Watson and MCF Front Country Ranger Malena Niece made their rounds Friday morning, taking time to stop at Speelyi Beach to check on the facilities. During their rounds, they make sure there isn’t any refuse scattered about the sites, take a look at restroom cleanliness and provide information to anyone that has questions about the site. Watson said this is the first year of the partnership, that runs through the summer. The program focuses primarily on developed and dispersed recreation sites within the Cle Elum Ranger Station service area, stopping at dispersed campsites like French Cabin Creek, as well as trailheads and recreation areas like Speelyi along their daily route.“We spend most of our time in dispersed areas like French Cabin,” Watson said. “People can camp basically wherever they want as long as there aren’t any closures. It’s kind of a free for all.”Watson said the USFS had a challenging time finding paid seasonal employees for the 2021 recreation season, a problem he said could possibly have to do with a combination of the pandemic and the high cost of living in the area. As a result, the partnership between the USFS and MCF was created to fill the gap.“We needed to bring on a couple more seasonal workers,” he said. “It’s a tough town for people to live in for just a seasonal job, and it’s not the most glamorous job.”Niece said one of the benefits of the partnership is her ability to bring her fisheries experience to the field, helping to educate recreators about how to tread lightly among the habitats they are spending time within.“We can talk about fisheries education while also talking about fire bans and treading lightly with the partnership,” she said. Another education element the rangers can focus on is educating recreators on issues like the need to remove rock dams in rivers before leaving their site.“I think people get the gist of why it’s bad, but I don’t think they always know the details behind it,” she said. “It’s good to be there in person and give them a full picture of why it’s bad.”With the high traffic to the Cle Elum Valley, as well as the Teanaway, Manastash, and Taneum areas, the Front Country rangers keep busy throughout the season. Watson said the staffing gets even more challenging when employees have to break to support fires in the region. Even when fully staffed, he said the high traffic to the region keeps the rangers in the program on a constant circuit of visiting sites.“It’s like a town’s worth of people that come up and stay every weekend,” he said. “Across the district, there has to be at least 2,000 people staying at those times.”Watson said he hopes the program will continue into future seasons, especially if staffing remains a challenge for the USFS.“The work that the Forest Service is doing out here is related to what Mid-Columbia does,” he said. “French Cabin is an excellent example. There’s people camping out on the lake bed itself, and toilet facilities are a quarter mile away. Those people really need education about both trash and human waste disposal. All that is going into the water, which affects fisheries."Although the job often isn't glamorous, Niece said she feels like if one person takes the education to heart during the ranger's daily routine, the work is worth it."We try to focus on preventative work instead of cleaning up after people all the time," she said. "Although we do a lot of procedural tasks, I think it is great to have somebody out there that is just more focused on the issues related to fisheries." 