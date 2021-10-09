EHSgsoccerEV

Bulldogs freshman forward Layna Rogel (19) pushes the ball upfield against East Valley Saturday in Ellensburg.

Dylan Philip and Layne Rogel were in the right places at the right times against Central Washington Athletic Conference rival East Valley Saturday.

The Ellensburg High School senior and freshman forwards both struck twice as the hometown Bulldogs sealed their 10th win in a row, 4-2.

“I’m really happy with the rebound or second-ball scoring opportunities,” Ellensburg coach Jim Engeland said. “We actually worked on it yesterday: I call it the magic line that we have the second attacker run along.”

The Bulldogs (10-1 overall, 8-1 CWAC) beat the Red Devils (7-5, 5-4) for the second time this fall and for the fifth time in 2021, and have not allowed more than two goals in any game this season.

Philip’s eighth-minute goal with Jami Nelson’s assist opened the scoring, Rogel lofted a flat 47th-minute left-baseline shot that sailed up and in over the keeper, and she rebounded Philip’s deflected one-on-one shot against the keeper and put it back from short-left in the 54th.

Philip struck again from the right of the goal area in the 77th before East Valley sophomore midfielder Shannah Mellick broke the shutout with a pair of goals in the final two minutes.

Next for the Bulldogs is a CWAC game at Ephrata (2-8-1, 1-7), which fell 2-1 at home to Prosser Thursday and which Ellensburg shut out 7-0 in their first meeting Sept. 23, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

