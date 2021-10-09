Philip, Rogel, Ellensburg girls’ soccer double up East Valley, win 10th in a row BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 9, 2021 Oct 9, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bulldogs freshman forward Layna Rogel (19) pushes the ball upfield against East Valley Saturday in Ellensburg. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dylan Philip and Layne Rogel were in the right places at the right times against Central Washington Athletic Conference rival East Valley Saturday.The Ellensburg High School senior and freshman forwards both struck twice as the hometown Bulldogs sealed their 10th win in a row, 4-2.“I’m really happy with the rebound or second-ball scoring opportunities,” Ellensburg coach Jim Engeland said. “We actually worked on it yesterday: I call it the magic line that we have the second attacker run along.”The Bulldogs (10-1 overall, 8-1 CWAC) beat the Red Devils (7-5, 5-4) for the second time this fall and for the fifth time in 2021, and have not allowed more than two goals in any game this season. Philip’s eighth-minute goal with Jami Nelson’s assist opened the scoring, Rogel lofted a flat 47th-minute left-baseline shot that sailed up and in over the keeper, and she rebounded Philip’s deflected one-on-one shot against the keeper and put it back from short-left in the 54th.Philip struck again from the right of the goal area in the 77th before East Valley sophomore midfielder Shannah Mellick broke the shutout with a pair of goals in the final two minutes.Next for the Bulldogs is a CWAC game at Ephrata (2-8-1, 1-7), which fell 2-1 at home to Prosser Thursday and which Ellensburg shut out 7-0 in their first meeting Sept. 23, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenHuman remains found near Stampede PassFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021Residents march for women's reproductive rights SaturdayKittitas PUD increases power ratesOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reports Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter