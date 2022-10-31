Merchants in the downtown were out in force as much as the trick or treaters.
The trick or treaters were out in force at the Ellensburg Downtown Association festival.
What would a downtown celebration be without the puppets?
The downtown celebration was a family affair.
The Halloween spirit cam in all shapes and sizes.
The spirit of the '60s was on display.
Remember to vote.
The young energy of Halloween was on display.
Buddy in all his glory didn't need to dress up.
The Petting Zoo got into the holiday spirit.
Even the critters had some fun dressing up.
They came in all shapes and sizes.
Big Blue is always on hand to help celebrate.
Costumed kids were out in force Friday for the trick or treating event n downtown Ellensburg.
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com
