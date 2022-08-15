Seahawks Steelers Football

Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (31) leaps to the end zone for a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Buddy Johnson (45) hits him during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday in Pittsburgh.

 AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with 3 seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers starting quarterback.

