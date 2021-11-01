top story Planting for the future: Central Washington University students plant 60 trees BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Nov 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central Washington University student Haider Khan drives the shovel in during a tree planting event Saturday in Ellensburg. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University students volunteered on a clear, crisp Saturday morning to plant 60 trees to make the town a little prettier and to benefit the environment. The trees were planted on the corner of Water Street and 15th Avenue. They plants are all native to the area, so they will need very little if any future maintenance.The event was created by the city of Ellensburg, specifically stormwater/utilities manager Jon Morrow, who had partnered with the Central Washington University Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement (SLICE) office.“This is exciting because we haven’t been able to do something like this for a couple years,” Morrow said. “We used to do a couple tree planting events a year, before COVID hit.” Around 20 students signed up for the event for a number of reasons, whether it was for volunteer hours, doing something with friends or simply because they like helping the environment.Nayab Khattak, an exchange student from Pakistan, said she volunteered for the service hours and to make her father proud. She said her father was Chief Conservator of Forests in Pakistan, and she has inherited his love of trees.“I just think like being like my father, how he does everything,” Khattak said. “He preserves forests and now here I am planting trees, he will be happy with me.”Students were grateful to the nice weather, which was sunny and relatively warm for a late October morning, at around 50 degrees. Students like Travis Ward, a CWU senior were happy to be getting some exercise outdoors, while helping the community. Aija Buvit signed up because she was interested in planting trees, and she had learned her friend, Melissa Lopez-Barbosa was going.“It’s hard, but it’s going to be great to see these trees grow,” Lopez-Barbosa said.The location was chosen because it was an empty spot, that hadn’t seen any “beautification” when the city updated the road and the joining intersection. It was well past time to make the area look good.“You get beautification, you get CO2 removal and 02 emission. This is the first environmental improvement project the city has had since the pandemic, and organizers hope it will be a new beginning."We're just really excited about this partnership," Margaret Rooyakkers, SLICE program manager of community engagement said. "I know me and Jon (Morrow) have a couple of projects in the works for next spring, after the snow's gone. We will be doing a bunch of cleanups and restoration projects." 