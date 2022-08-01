...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of
100 to 107 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY...
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again
develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and
tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the
primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms
may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the
Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur
around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with
low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Luke Jesse McKay stays on his bronco, Country Boy at the Cle Elum Roundup Saturday.
The Cle Elum Roundup’s Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association and Women’s Pro Rodeo Association contestants rode, roped and wrestled to a $26,670 total payoff as the vision that began in 2011 came to life again Friday and Saturday at the Washington State Horse Park.
With firemen and police officers as special guests, the Roundup welcomed Washington State Rep. Tom Dent and the King County Posse to present the American flag in its Patriotic Night opener before Cle Elum Roundup Association secretary Stacy Meyer brought out the colors with the Posse in the finale.
“It’s actually an affirmation for people who dreamt of having a rodeo up here, for it to grow and be a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo,” CERA president Julie Cloninger said. ‘It’s a dream that becomes a rodeo. The Horse Park is a unique spot, and I think our contestants love coming up here. We really enjoyed having Tom Dent here to present the flag. He hung out and talked to a lot of people, and that’s always fun.”
Professional rodeo announcer Marty Campbell remarked that Saturday’s heat was noticeably cooler than Friday's, though hydration stations relieved spectators with mist as temperatures lingered near 105 degrees.
“The best thing about it is that it’s small and local, it’s not rowdy and it’s not crowded,” said Lori Nevin, a Roundup volunteer who likes steer wrestling the most, belongs to the Horse Park Association with her husband, Jeffrey Harr, and emphasized that Academy Mortgage Corp. welcomed spectators with fans, souvenir programs and seat cushions, which is “unheard of for a rodeo.”
Saturday opened with the Stardust Cowgirls drill team, kids’ Mutton Bustin’ and ground work before a Grand Entry in which Campbell introduced the PRCA and WPRA contenders, and Cle Elum’s Miss Teen Rodeo Washington Ava LaValley, Miss Rodeo Washington Lexy Hibbs of Richland and visiting royalty raised money in a Pass the Boot event for donations to the Gretchen Weller Foundation of Ellensburg's cancer relief work.
“I was amazed at the persistence of our volunteers to get this going, and the contestants drove a long way to compete in this heat,” Cloninger said. "I’m proud of them, and I think our board is proud of them.”
Jordan Tye of Canby, Ore., became the All-Around Cowboy for $1,833 after taking first in 8.9 seconds for $959 in tie-down roping and coming away second with Ellensburg’s Jason Minor in 5.9 seconds for $874 in team roping.
Tristan Parrish of Yakima and the WPRA led barrel racing in 16.58 seconds for $788, Mat Turner of Gundagai, New South Wales, Australia, took bareback riding and $1,042 with 79 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Whiskey Neat, and his wife, Mattie Turner of Wilsonville, Ore., claimed breakaway roping.
“Bareback is my favorite because it’s the most difficult to hang on,” CERA hospitality chair Florence Mohler said.
Cord Gomes (Antelope, Ore.) came out on top in steer wrestling in 5.1 seconds for $884, Jason Stewart (Pendleton, Ore.), and Jace Helton (Stephenville, Texas) captured team roping in 5.5 seconds for $1,056 each, Ryan Verling (Stanfield, Ore.) held on in saddle bronc riding with 79 points for $1,191 on Goodnight Trail, and Levi Gray (Dairy, Ore.) went the longest in bull riding with 83 points on Bilbo for $1,081.
Bert Davis the Coppertown Clown, his wife, Frannie Davis, and his Muttley Crew of dogs, as seen in Season 5 of "America’s Got Talent," treated the audience to tricks after Verling’s win while officials Klay Lanham and Sean Culver, flankman Daniel Beard, bullfighters Miles Barry and Ryan Manning, pickup men Dave Orr and Blake West, timers Debi Davis and Sindy Jackson and music director Warren Smith, PRCA photographer Molly Morrow and rodeo secretary Debi Davis kept the Roundup rolling.
When Saturday’s bull riding was complete, royalty signed autographs and aficionados enjoyed a cowboy steak dinner in the arena from James Jones of Smokey’s Bar-B-Que in Cle Elum, the proceeds of which go to the 2023 Roundup, beneath the Kurt Van Meter Band’s live performance.