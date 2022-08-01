Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Cle Elum Roundup’s Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association and Women’s Pro Rodeo Association contestants rode, roped and wrestled to a $26,670 total payoff as the vision that began in 2011 came to life again Friday and Saturday at the Washington State Horse Park.

With firemen and police officers as special guests, the Roundup welcomed Washington State Rep. Tom Dent and the King County Posse to present the American flag in its Patriotic Night opener before Cle Elum Roundup Association secretary Stacy Meyer brought out the colors with the Posse in the finale.

Tags

Recommended for you