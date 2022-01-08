PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls hustle Hermiston, boys set highest score in 15 years By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Jan 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The No. 4 Ellensburg basketball girls had no trouble in their battle of Bulldogs 145 miles southeast down Interstate 82 and across the Columbia River Saturday at Class 3A No. 10 Hermiston (Ore.).Dylan Philip’s 20 points with a pair of 3-pointers and Olivia Anderson’s 10 points before halftime inspired a 62-24 win.Ellensburg (11-0 overall this winter and 21-2 in 2021-22), trailing only Tumwater (first, 9-1), West Valley of Spokane (second, 8-1) and Washougal (third, 7-1) in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A RPI rankings through Saturday, scored at least 62 points for the eighth time, gave up 24 or fewer points for the ninth time and enjoyed its second signature win of 2021-22 after beating Class 1A No. 15 Zillah 55-36 Dec. 26 at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout in Yakima. Hermiston (8-2), which moved north from the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 5A in 2018-19, lost its second game in as many days after falling 70-69 at home against Class 3A/4A Mid-Columbia Conference rival Kennewick the night before, and scored at least 63 points in each game before Ellensburg came to town.Senior shooting guard Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky led her team with eight points.Ellensburg (3-0 in the Central Washington Athletic Conference this season and 12-2 in the CWAC in 2021-22) ties No. 13 Othello (7-2, 3-0) for second in the CWAC behind No. 12 Prosser (10-2, 4-0) and is scheduled next for a game at East Valley (fifth at 5-5, 1-3), which fell 46-42 in its last game Jan. 8 at Othello, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Yakima.Ellensburg beat the Red Devils 44-38 and 43-18 in spring 2021 before dropping the finale 49-42 in Yakima.The Bulldogs score the CWAC’s most points (67.2) and make the most baskets (27.09) per game, and allow the fewest points (20.2) for a 47-point average margin to East Valley’s 1.6.Dylan Philip is third in scoring with 16.36 points per game behind Othello junior guard/forward/center Annalee Coronado (21.67) and 6-foot Prosser senior power forward Halle Wright (20.29), Katie Blume (11.73) is eighth and Jamison Philip (11) is 12th.Junior forward Brooklynne Sylve (9.8, 13th) leads the Red Devils.ELLENSBURG 62, HERMISTON 24EHS 24 17 12 9 — 62HER 4 3 2 16 — 24SCORING — Ellensburg (11-0): Dylan Philip 20, Olivia Anderson 10, Jamison Philip 9, Katie Blume 8, Rylee Leishman 6, Quinn Rogel 4, Layne Rogel 3, Kavara Jones 2.Hermiston (8-2): Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky 8, Alexis Ackerman 5, Katelyn Heideman 3, Morgan Brown 2, Ellie Heideman 2, Izzy Simmons 2, Kaylee Young 2.BOYS’ BASKETBALLELLENSBURG 91, HERMISTON 54Cade Gibson, JT Fenz and the No. 23 Ellensburg boys played the best offensive game of their Class 2A lives Saturday in Hermiston.Ellensburg (5-4 overall) scored its most points since coming down to Class 2A from Class 3A in 2006-07, and posted 87 points twice before then. Cade Gibson (two rebounds and two assists) and JT Fenz (eight assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block) electrified Ellensburg with 27 and 25 respective points.Fenz scored 13 of his side’s 26 second-quarter points, Gibson with 16 of Ellensburg’s 25 points in the third, and both hit five of Ellensburg’s 11 3-pointers to Hermiston’s four.Darius Andaya (three assists and a steal) was everywhere with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.Hermiston sophomore forward Grant Olsen and freshman guard Isaac Corey led their side (1-10) with 21 and 16 respective points in their seventh loss in a row.Hermiston did, however, make 20 of 24 free throws to Ellensburg’s 12-of-16.Next for Ellensburg (sixth in the Central Washington Athletic Conference at 1-2 through Saturday) is a CWAC game against No. 26 East Valley (fifth at 5-4, 1-2), which fell 36-34 Jan. 4 in Ephrata, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Yakima.The Bulldogs beat the Red Devils 61-47, 71-51 and 71-39 in 2021, but East Valley plays the CWAC’s best defense (47.8 allowed per game for a conference-leading 8.8-point average differential) through Saturday, where Ellensburg’s top offense (69.1 per) yields a differential of 7.1.Gibson is Ellensburg's top scorer with 18.1 points per game, and JT and Emmett Fenz are in close second at 16.1.ELLENSBURG 91, HERMISTON 54EHS 19 26 25 21 — 91HER 13 18 13 10 — 54SCORING — Ellensburg (5-4): Cade Gibson 27, JT Fenz 25, Darius Andaya 10, Jack Morrill 8, Emmett Fenz 8, Noah Nealey 6, Ryker Fortier 3, Fletcher Conaway 2, Josh Boast 2. 3-pointers — 11 (Gibson 5, JT Fenz 5, Nealey). Totals 34 12-16 91.Hermiston (1-10): Grant Olsen 21, Isaac Corey 16, Jayden Ramirez 9, Mario Pacheco 4, Landon Shilanek 2, Francisco Atilano 2. 3-pointers — 4 (Corey 2, Olsen, Ramirez). Totals 15 20-24 54.KITTITAS 52, GRANGER 50The Coyotes (5-6 overall and fifth at 1-2 in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) survived the host Spartans (sixth, 4-7, 1-3) Saturday for their third win in a row and Granger's fourth consecutive loss.Kittitas also beat Granger for the third time in 2021-22 after winning 64-48 and 69-37 in the spring season.Michael Towner (19 points, eight steals, three rebounds, two assists) and Josh Rosbach (16 points, five rebounds, four steals) led the Coyotes, and Conner Coles (seven points, eight rebounds), Nathan Varnum (six points and four rebounds), Carlos Villa (2) and Yair Serrano-Sanchez (nine rebounds, two points) joined in.Next for Kittitas is an EWAC West home game against Highland (seventh, 1-10, 0-4), scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.The Coyotes beat the Scotties, who are outscored 38-53.3 per game where Kittitas gives up 54.5 points to 51.1 scored, 58-42 in the spring. 