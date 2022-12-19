Support Local Journalism


Reyse Phillips, Rillee Huber and the No 21 Kittitas Secondary School girls’ basketball team held on at home against 12th-ranked Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Cle Elum-Roslyn Saturday.

With a 46-41 win, the Coyotes (4-0 overall, 3-0 West) snapped the Warriors’ five-game win streak and beat them for the third time in the last five head-to-head, all decided by an average of seven points.


