Reyse Phillips, Rillee Huber and the No 21 Kittitas Secondary School girls’ basketball team held on at home against 12th-ranked Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Cle Elum-Roslyn Saturday.
With a 46-41 win, the Coyotes (4-0 overall, 3-0 West) snapped the Warriors’ five-game win streak and beat them for the third time in the last five head-to-head, all decided by an average of seven points.
“We needed to maintain a focus and take care of the ball,” said Kittitas coach Nate Phillips of the Coyotes’ focus down the stretch. “Every possession was going to matter, securing defensive rebounds and most of all not letting tired be the reason.”
Aubree Knudson Brown, a 5-foot, 11-inch sophomore post, split a pair of free throws for the final margin with a minute left as, though her side led 14-8 through a quarter and 28-17 at halftime, Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-2, 2-1) kept it close at 36-31 through three.
Phillips, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, and Huber, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, scored 13 and 11 respective points for the Coyotes where Nellie Nicholls, a 5-foot-10 eighth-grade forward, willed her Warriors with 16 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.
The cross-county neighbors will see each other again Jan. 21 at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum, but next for Kittitas is a game at the East’s Walla Walla Valley Academy (0-5) scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in College Place while the Warriors host Liberty Bell (0-5) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Walter Strom.
"We had a really good first quarter," said Bulldogs coach Tim Ravet as his side held the Vikings to six points in the third and none in the fourth of its 32nd win in a row since its 2021-22 opener. "Olivia went off for 10 of our 25 points in the quarter, even though Selah packed it in in the zone. When you get up by a lot, anyone can play and anyone can shoot, but no one wants to be selfish so it's easy to pass a lot."
NEXT: Ellensburg (6-0 overall) at Class 4A Chiawana (3-4), 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in Pasco