The Kittitas basketball girls finished their season with a ranked win, broke a 10-game skid and avoided a season sweep in a 46-40 Senior Night upset of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival White Swan Saturday.
The Coyotes (4-16 overall, 1-11 West) led 42-40 with 18 seconds left before Morgan Nunley got behind the Cougars' full-court press for a layup and a 44-40 lead with nine seconds to go.
Hannah Moore intercepted the White Swan's inbound pass at the timeline and made a pair of free throws to put away the Cougars (11-7, 8-4).
"I am thrilled with how well the girls completed this year," Kittitas coach Nate Phillips said. "We were in most games, and to end with a win is great. Our two-week COVID pause really hurt this young group, but they rebounded well after that to compete."
The Coyotes, who fell 47-41 in the first meeting Jan. 25 in White Swan, trailed 16-15 at halftime Saturday but led 30-28 through three before Nunley scored six of her 11 second-half points in the fourth.
Cougars junior forward Keegan Wolfsberger also put in six fourth-quarter points and came away with 10 in all.
Kittitas, 2-5 in games decided by six or fewer points this winter, averaged 32.4 points for and 43.8 points against and is scheduled to graduate guards Moore and Stephanie Nevius and wings Karmia Boguslawski and Kinzie Federwisch this spring.
Kittitas 46, White Swan 40
Saturday in Kittitas
WSW 7 9 12 12 — 40
KIT 10 5 15 16 — 46
SCORING — White Swan (11-7, 8-4): Keegan Wolfsberger 10, Shayonne Jackson 9, Melanie Bass 9, Jovena Scabbyrobe 8, Eliza Bass 3, Mayceann Fiander. 3-pointers — 2 (Jackson, E. Bass). Totals 14 10-21 40. Kittitas (4-16, 1-11): Morgan Nunley 11, Elysa Nash 9, Reyse Phillips 8, Rillee Huber 7, Hope Harris 5, Hannah Moore 2, Kinzie Federwisch 2, Brenna Wilson 2. 3-pointers — 2 (Harris, Nunley). Totals 18 8-18 46.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
NO. 2 ELLENSBURG 2, OTHELLO 0 (Forfeit)
NEXT: Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals: (4) Grandview / (5) East Valley winner at (1) Ellensburg, 7 p.m. Thursday
BOYS' BASKETBALL
WHITE SWAN 62, KITTITAS 55
The 2017, 2018 and 2019 Class 2B state champion Coyote boys will narrowly miss the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament this winter after suffering a season sweep at home against West rival White Swan on Senior Night Saturday.
The Cougars (10-8 overall, 7-5 West) also survived in a 68-59 home defeat of Kittitas (9-11, 5-7) Jan. 25.
Goldendale (10-8 overall, 6-6) earned the fourth and final West seed behind champion Cle Elum-Roslyn (16-1, 12-0), Mabton (13-8, 10-2) and the Cougars.
Josh Rosbach's winding layup in the lane pulled the Coyotes to within six at 61-55 with 14 seconds left Saturday, but White Swan added a free throw for insurance.
Kittitas, 5-4 in games decided by 10 or fewer points this winter as it enjoyed season sweeps of Granger (5-14, 2-10) and Highland (1-19, 0-12) and averaged 47.9 points for and 49.8 against per contest, is scheduled to graduate guard Michael Towner this spring.