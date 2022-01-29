Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Warrior basketball boys gave up their fewest points of the winter and completed a season sweep of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Spartans Saturday in Granger after taking the first meeting 63-33 Jan. 11 in Cle Elum.

Cle Elum-Roslyn (13-1 overall, 9-0 and 25-4, 18-1 in 2021-22) won its seventh game in a row, 64-27, as the Spartans fell to 5-13, 2-9.

Luke Chafin led the Warriors with 20 points as he made 4 of 8 shots inside the arc and 4 of 5 from 3-point range with three steals, two assists, a block and a rebound. Joel Kelly came away with a 19-point, 16-rebound, four-steal, three-assist, two-block double-double on 9-of-15 field goals and 1-for-1 from the free throw line.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a home game against Highland (1-17, 0-10), which the Warriors beat 62-29 in their first contest Jan. 14 in Cowiche, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 64, Granger 27

Saturday in Granger

CER 10 21 16 17 — 64

GRA 7 9 8 3 — 27

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (13-1, 9-0): Luke Chafin 20, Joel Kelly 19, Cole Singer 8, Jett Favero 8, Dominick Johnson 4, Heath Montgomery 3, Cash Najar 2. 3-pointers — 7 (Chafin 4, Favero 2, Singer). Totals 27 3-7 64.

KITTITAS 36, HIGHLAND 27

Saturday in Cowiche

SCORING — Kittitas (8-10, 4-6): Michael Towner 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Josh Rosbach 7 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals; Carlos Villa 7 rebounds; Conner Coles 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists, 3 blocks; Tyce Bare 2 points; Doug Varnum 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Terry Huber 3 steals, rebound.

NEXT: Granger (5-13, 2-9) at Kittitas, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

NO. 14 GRANGER 58, WARRIORS 18

Saturday in Granger

CER 4 1 9 4 — 18

GRA 19 17 9 13 — 58

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-10, 2-7): Maddy Kretschman 7, Gracie Glondo 4, Avalon DeWitt 2, Rachael Bator 2, Gwen Ellison 2, Loreydy Santiago. 3-pointers — 2 (Kretschman). Totals 7 2-4 18.

NEXT: Highland (9-8, 5-6) at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 6 p.m. Tuesday

HIGHLAND 52, KITTITAS 39

Saturday in Cowiche

KIT 4 8 15 12 — 39

HIG 18 12 10 12 — 52

SCORING — Kittitas (3-15, 0-10): Elysa Nash 10 (3 steals), Reyse Phillips 9 (7 rebounds, 4 steals), Brenna Wilson 6 (9 rebounds, 2 steals), Rillee Huber 6, Kinzie Federwisch 4, Hope Harris 2, Sydney Bare 2. Highland (9-8, 5-6): Ivette Ramos 20, Guinevere Rydberg 15, Naomi Jimenez Campos 8, Sydney Hakala 7, Maddie Monson 2.

NEXT: No. 24 Goldendale (11-6, 6-5) at Kittitas, 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you