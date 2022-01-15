The traveling Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Bulldog girls put away the rival Huskies 54-36 Saturday.
Rylee Leishman's 13 points and Dylan Philip and Jamison Philip's 10 respective points helped Ellensburg (12-0 overall, 4-0 ahead of 10-2, 4-0 No. 11 Prosser) jump ahead 25-14 at halftime and outscore Othello (third, 7-3, 3-1) 16-6 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs and Huskies tied at 11 with 5:29 left in the second, but Ellensburg finished the first half on a 14-3 run and opened the third with 9-2 streak.
Othello answered with a 14-4 run to end the third on the way to junior forward/center Briana Andrade's 13 points.
Next for Ellensburg (22-2, 13-2 in 2021-22), which outscores opponents by a conference-leading 66.1-21.5 average margin this winter, is a home game against Grandview (fourth, 4-7, 2-2), at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are first in field goals per contest (26.33), Dylan Philip is fifth in individual points per game (15.83) behind Othello junior Annalee Coronado (20.8), Katie Blume (11.08) ties Prosser senior guard Malia Cortes for 10th, Jamison Philip (10.92) is 12th and Leishman (9.17) is 15th.
Tumwater (12-1), Washougal (8-1) and West Valley of Spokane (8-1) lead Ellensburg in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A RPI Rankings.
Junior wing/post Natalee Trevino (ninth in CWAC scoring at 11.09 points per game) and Grandview will try to win their second game in a row as they put in 42.3 points per game and give up 44.8.
Ellensburg 54, Othello 36
EHS 9 16 13 16 — 54
OTH 4 10 16 6 — 36
SCORING — Ellensburg (12-0, 4-0): Rylee Leishman 13, Dylan Philip 10, Jamison Philip 10. Othello (7-3, 3-1): Briana Andrada 13, Annalee Coronado 13.
NO. 19 GOLDENDALE 1, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 0
The Warrior girls (5-6 overall and sixth in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West at 1-4) forfeited their contest and a season sweep Saturday at Goldendale (first, 8-3, 4-2).
The Timberwolves also took the opening meeting 54-23 Dec. 14, 2021, in Cle Elum.
Next for the Warriors is a home game against Kittitas (seventh at 3-9, 0-4 before it tries to break a three-game skid at 6 p.m. Tuesday against visiting second-place 6-7, 4-2 Mabton), scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
The Warriors, who beat the Coyotes 46-43 Dec. 17, 2021, in Kittitas, score 27.9 points per game against 32.9 allowed.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
NO. 15 CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 74, GOLDENDALE 48
The Warrior boys shared the wealth for their third win in a row and a season sweep of the Timberwolves Saturday in Goldendale.
Jett Favero led Cle Elum-Roslyn (9-1 overall and 5-0 atop the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West ahead of 7-6, 4-0 Mabton) with 20 points on 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range with five rebounds and three steals as Goldendale (fourth) fell to 6-5, 3-3.
Joel Kelly (17 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists), Luke Chafin (13 points, two rebounds and an assist) and Caleb Bogart (11 points on three triples, and a rebound) helped the Warriors pull away with a 21-15 run in the third quarter and a 24-7 streak in the fourth.
Cle Elum-Roslyn also beat the Timberwolves 84-55 Dec. 14, 2021, in Cle Elum.
Next for the Warriors, who outscore opponents by an average of 69.7-45.2, is a home game against Kittitas (fifth at 6-7, 2-3 before it hosts Mabton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Warriors (21-4, 14-1 in 2021-22) beat the Coyotes the first time around, 68-48, Dec. 17, 2021, in Kittitas.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 74, Goldendale 48
CER 14 15 21 24 — 74
GOL 12 14 15 7 — 48
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (9-1, 5-0): Jett Favero 20, Joel Kelly 17, Luke Chafin 13, Caleb Bogart 11, Cole Singer 6, Heath Montgomery 3, Mac Williams 2, Dominick Johnson 2. 3-pointers — 6 (Bogart 3, Favero 3). Totals 25 18-26 74.
NO. 17 ELLENSBURG 58, OTHELLO 45
Emmett Fenz, Noah Nealey and Cade Gibson led the Bulldog boys to their second win in a row Saturday in Othello.
Fenz (19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks), Nealey (16 points, two rebounds and an assist) and Gibson (11 points, five rebounds and two assists) helped Ellensburg (6-4 overall and third in the Central Washington Athletic Conference at 2-2 behind 9-3, 4-0 No. 7 Grandview and 7-5, 3-1 No. 22 Selah) make seven 3-pointers and hold the Huskies (sixth, 3-6, 1-2) without a triple.
Othello sophomore guard Andre Garza and 6-foot-2-inch junior forward Julian Alegria led their side with 11 respective points.
Next for the Bulldogs is a home game with Grandview, which took the first meeting 67-56 Dec. 17, 2021, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ellensburg leads the CWAC with 25.7 field goals, 66 points per game and 71.1 percent from the free throw line.
Gibson is third in scoring with a 17.4-point average behind Selah junior Levi Pepper (22.92) and Ephrata senior Ethan Black (18.57), and leads in 3-pointers per game (3).
Emmett Fenz (16.4 points per game) is fourth in scoring and leads free throw shooters at 100% (30-for-30) as JT Fenz (15.3) is fifth in scoring average and second in free throw percentage (91.3, 21-of-23).
Grandview junior guard Julian Garza (sixth in scoring at 14.08) helps his Greyhounds lead the conference with a 62.4-53.4 average scoring margin and tie Prosser for the most made free throws per game (10).
Ellensburg 58, Othello 45
EHS 20 9 13 16 — 58
OTH 16 11 9 9 — 45
SCORING —Ellensburg (6-4, 2-2): Emmett Fenz 19, Noah Nealey 16, Cade Gibson 11, JT Fenz 8, Darius Andaya 4. 3-pointers — 7 (Gibson 3, Nealey 2, JT Fenz, E. Fenz). Totals 21 9-15 58. Othello (3-6, 1-2): Andre Garza 11, Julian Alegria 11, Rod Garza 10, Josh Tovar 8, Jorge Buenrostro 3, Travis Murdock 2. 3-pointers — None. Totals 20 5-15 45.