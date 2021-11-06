PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Cle Elum-Roslyn, Ellensburg will miss state playoffs Nov 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team, despite allowing an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference-low 17 points per game entering Friday’s crossover contest at Columbia in Burbank, missed out on its first state appearance since 2012.The EWAC West No. 3 Warriors, in search of their first state title after reaching the Class 1A first round nine years ago, fell 54-18 to the East top seed Coyotes, who advanced to the first round of Class 2B state scheduled to begin Nov. 12-13.Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-6 overall) forfeited its Sept. 25 home game against Columbia (10-0) because of COVID-19 concerns, and the Coyotes will make their first state trip since they reached the Class 1A first round in 2006. The Warriors are set to graduate Cole Singer, Jake Becht, Brad Weber, Cooper McBride, Gage Ellison and Aiden Fordham in the spring.Ellensburg 29, Grandview 9 The Bulldogs celebrated a win in their season finale, rescheduled from Oct. 1 because of COVID-19 concerns, in Central Washington Athletic Conference action Friday in Grandview.Ellensburg (5-4 overall, 4-2 CWAC), ranked 21st in the WIAA with the victory, beat Grandview (1-8, 0-5) for the second time in 2021 after getting the better of the visiting Greyhounds 22-14 in their spring season finale March 19.The 1973 Class 3A state champion Bulldogs will miss out on their first Class 2A trip since 2019 and the quest for their second title as they finished third in the conference behind qualifiers Prosser (7-1, 6-0) and Othello (6-3, 4-2), which enter the first playoff round scheduled for Nov. 12-13.Ellensburg is set to graduate Ryker Fortier, George Wright, Weston Hanson, Riley Gibson, Elijah Wageneck, Dale Faubion, Richard Wellington, Alex Williams, Colton Greenlaw, Luis Stonesifer, Elijah Ihrke and Caleb Menzel in the spring. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg First Round Bulldog Sport Warrior State Playoff Champion Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceSeveral close races in early election resultsSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Is Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of Ellensburg Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter