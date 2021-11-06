Support Local Journalism


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team, despite allowing an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference-low 17 points per game entering Friday’s crossover contest at Columbia in Burbank, missed out on its first state appearance since 2012.

The EWAC West No. 3 Warriors, in search of their first state title after reaching the Class 1A first round nine years ago, fell 54-18 to the East top seed Coyotes, who advanced to the first round of Class 2B state scheduled to begin Nov. 12-13.

Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-6 overall) forfeited its Sept. 25 home game against Columbia (10-0) because of COVID-19 concerns, and the Coyotes will make their first state trip since they reached the Class 1A first round in 2006.

The Warriors are set to graduate Cole Singer, Jake Becht, Brad Weber, Cooper McBride, Gage Ellison and Aiden Fordham in the spring.

Ellensburg 29, Grandview 9

The Bulldogs celebrated a win in their season finale, rescheduled from Oct. 1 because of COVID-19 concerns, in Central Washington Athletic Conference action Friday in Grandview.

Ellensburg (5-4 overall, 4-2 CWAC), ranked 21st in the WIAA with the victory, beat Grandview (1-8, 0-5) for the second time in 2021 after getting the better of the visiting Greyhounds 22-14 in their spring season finale March 19.

The 1973 Class 3A state champion Bulldogs will miss out on their first Class 2A trip since 2019 and the quest for their second title as they finished third in the conference behind qualifiers Prosser (7-1, 6-0) and Othello (6-3, 4-2), which enter the first playoff round scheduled for Nov. 12-13.

Ellensburg is set to graduate Ryker Fortier, George Wright, Weston Hanson, Riley Gibson, Elijah Wageneck, Dale Faubion, Richard Wellington, Alex Williams, Colton Greenlaw, Luis Stonesifer, Elijah Ihrke and Caleb Menzel in the spring.

