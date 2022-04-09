...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches,
at the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
PREP ROUNDUP: Cedar Park Christian baseball sweeps Ellensburg
The visiting Class 1A No. 1 Cedar Park Christian baseball team took both games from Ellensburg Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.
The Eagles of Bothell (10-1 overall) hit five home runs in the afternoon and stretched their win streak to four games, 6-2 in the opener and 13-7 in the closer.
Next for the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs (6-6 overall), who picked up seven hits against two errors in the first game and three hits against an error in the second Saturday, is a contest at Class 2B No. 5 Tri-Cities Prep (8-3), a winner of five in a row, scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday in Pasco.
Cascade Cup: Napavine 19, Kittitas 8 (5 innings)
Saturday in Kittitas
NPV 7 2 3 0 7 — 19 17 1
KIT 2 2 0 0 4 — 8 10 2
BATTING — Kittitas: Michael Towner 2-2, R, RBI, BB; Conner Coles 2-4, 2 2B, R, 4 RBI; Camden Eddings 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Gabe Carlson 0-4; Hunter Smith 0-3; Caleb Parker 0-2, R, BB; Colby Morris 1-2, 2B, R, BB; Bryce Coles 0-1; Jet Tamez 1-1, R, BB; Bode Stermetz 1-2, 2 R, BB. PITCHING — Kittitas: Conner Coles 3 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; Camden Eddings 2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.
* Forks at Kittitas canceled Saturday (Weather); Game will be made up at a later date
NEXT: No. 14 Kittitas Secondary (5-3 overall) at Class 1B No. 18 Sunnyside Christian (2-4), 4 p.m. Tuesday
TENNIS
Ephrata at Ellensburg
Saturday at Central Washington University
Girls
Ephrata 4, Ellensburg 1
Singles
No. 1 Yara Zavalska L 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Kendall Steele W 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Chloe Hannahs/Lilly Hammond L 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); No. 2 Leah Lewis/Kacey Mayo L 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Kelsey Franklin/Payton Snyder L 6-4, 6-4
Boys
Ephrata 5, Ellensburg 0
Singles
No. 1 Eli Lewis L 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Konner Carlson L 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Cody Holdeman/Curtis Smithgall L 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 Sam Altman-Coe/Luke Bayne L 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Cooper Bell/Boston Hegge L 6-0, 6-1