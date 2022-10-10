Cash Najar, Sam Dearing, Mason Hilberg and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team are after their second win in a row in Homecoming celebrations Friday at Chuck Allen Field.
The Warriors (1-5 overall, 1-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) can beat Highland (1-5, 0-2 after losing its fifth game in a row, 32-12 to Granger Oct. 7 in Cowiche) for the third year in a row after taking down the Scotties 45-10 in 2020 and 48-0 in 2021.
Cle Elum-Roslyn, scoring its most points and allowing its fewest of the fall Oct. 7, finished White Swan 54-22 for its first win since it beat Highland Oct. 29, 2021, but the Warriors play to the short end of a 47-20 average where the Scotties fall 36-19 per outing.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellensburg at Nike Hole in the Wall XC Invitational
Saturday at Lakewood High School in Arlington
BOYS
5,000-meter JV Bronze (Avg. over 22:00)
Team scores
1. Selah 151; 11. Ellensburg 419
Individual results
1. Evan Ozanich, Selah, 19:02.3; 44. Wyatt Tucci, Ellensburg, 21:10.8; 58. Everett Johnson, Ellensburg, 21:24; 77. David Katzer, Ellensburg, 21:42.5; 139. Henrik Barlow, Ellensburg, 22:25.7; 157. Amare Thorn, Ellensburg, 22:37.8; 186. Finn Szeliga, Ellensburg, 22:55.6; 255. Dustin Wall, Ellensburg, 23:50.2; 257. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 23:53; 364. Grayson Backlund, Ellensburg, 26:09.1; 380. Colton Calaway, Ellensburg, 26:18.4; 420. Jamie Thomas, Ellensburg, 28:01.1
5,000-meter JV Silver (Avg. over 20:00)
Team scores
1. Seattle Prep 149; 11. Ellensburg 419
Individual results
1. Noah Grady, Skyline, 18:01; 2. Joseph Boschee, North Creek, 18:18.1; 3. Mystic Hammond, Ellensburg, 18:21.6; 34. Leo Baldovinos, Ellensburg, 19:39.6; 122. Alejandro Bautista-Limon, Ellensburg, 20:31.1; 159. Caden Smith, Ellensburg, 20:48.3; 166. Sascha Johnson, Ellensburg, 20:49.8; 186. Daniel Quinn, Ellensburg, 20:59.6; 236. Sean Riley, Ellensburg, 21:19.9; 261. Asa Selby, Ellensburg, 21:35.2; 271. Pasquale Masuccio, Ellensburg, 21:41.3; 279. Oswaldo Liberto-Contreras, Ellensburg, 21:45.5; 297. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 21:54.6; 326. Jack Kennedy, Ellensburg, 22:16.6; 365. Johan Callender-Bohman, Ellensburg, 23:16.2
5,000-meter JV Gold (Avg. under 20:00)
Team scores
1. Mira Costa 28; 11. Ellensburg 384
Individual results
1. Kai Graham, Mira Costa, 16:26.5; 43. Leif Holmgren, Ellensburg, 18:16.3; 83. David Hammond, Ellensburg, 18:42; 100. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 18:55; 102. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 18:57.5; 119. Peter Hudson, Ellensburg, 19:11.3; 148. Dominic Scappini, Ellensburg, 19:27.6; 155. Nate Cortese, Ellensburg, 19:30.2; 164. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 19:37.2
5,000-meter Varsity Gold (Avg. under 18:00)
Team scores
1. Bellingham 137; 16. Ellensburg 511
Individual results
1. Eric Swedin, Selah, 15:41.1; 36. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 16:43.4; 54. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 16:58.1; 144. Jensen Rotter, Ellensburg, 17:38.9; 145. Daniel Sullivan, Ellensburg, 17:39; 158. Brody Michael, Ellensburg, 17:43.8; 171. Joseph Fromherz, Ellensburg, 17:49.1; 213. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 18:08.7
GIRLS
5,000-meter JV Bronze (Avg. under 26:00)
Team scores
1. West Seattle 79; 15. Ellensburg 434;
Individual results
1. Cali Dupont, North Mason, 22:22.5; 35. Caitlin Wassell, Ellensburg, 24:46.9; 96. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 26:07.4; 122. Claire Clark, Ellensburg, 26:26.8; 125. Taigan Seamons, Ellensburg, 26:29; 158. Chante Leadercharge, Ellensburg, 27:04.2; 183. Sara Sterkel, Ellensburg, 27:32.5; 200. Adrienne Sexton, Ellensburg, 27:52.8; 201. Kay Nolan, Ellensburg, 27:54.1; 219. Keera Leishman, Ellensburg, 28:18.4; 271. Ezri Teasley, Ellensburg, 29:18.7; 338. Amalia Pintilie, Ellensburg, 31:25.2; 367. Natalie Johnson, Ellensburg, 33:03.5; 379. Riley Wilcox, Ellensburg, 34:18
5,000-meter JV Silver (Avg. under 24:00)
Team scores
1. Gig Harbor 37; 2. Lincoln (Seattle) 82; 3. Seattle Prep 158; 4. Ellensburg 191; 5. Woodinville 196
Individual results
1. Piper Welch, Woodinville, 20:43.9; 17. Marianna Crosby, Ellensburg, 22:49.3; 27. Keira Jester, Ellensburg, 23:13.2; 34. Esther Selby, Ellensburg, 23:26; 75. Emily Ryder, Ellensburg, 24:01.8; 84. Gwyn Scoville, Ellensburg, 24:12.6; 99. Sarah Merten, Ellensburg, 24:22; 101. Pearl Tomulty, Ellensburg, 24:22.4; 108. Veronica Mattson, Ellensburg, 24:27.8; 122. Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 24:44.2; 123. Grace Lester, Ellensburg, 24:45; 140. Eden Teasley, Ellensburg, 25:06.4; 163. Lydia Quinn, Ellensburg, 25:32.4; 180. Adelayde Schumaier, Ellensburg, 25:52.7; 188. Adiyana Garcia, Ellensburg, 26:10.9; 201. Rylee Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 26:41; 210. Annabelle Avey, Ellensburg, 26:52.6; 215. Chloee Leishman, Ellensburg, 26:59.2
5,000-meter JV Gold (Avg. under 24:00)
Team scores
1. Jesuit 39; 13. Ellensburg 341
Individual results
1. Mary Katherine Malone, Mountain Brook, 19:31.8; 46. Margaret Hudson, Ellensburg, 22:14; 72. Avrie Nemrow, Ellensburg, 22:42.1; 88. Vivian Hudson, Ellensburg, 23:02.8; 132. Adrienne Herion, Ellensburg, 24:26.3; 144. Briar Wilson, Ellensburg, 25:04.7
5,000-meter Varsity Gold (Avg. under 22:00)
Team results
1. Gig Harbor 79; 10. Ellensburg 294
Individual results
1. Reese Morkert, Gig Harbor, 18:33.1; 24. June Nemrow, Ellensburg, 19:48.8; 44. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 20:12.8; 62. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 20:30.7; 98. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 21:06.6; 127. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 21:29.3; 148. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 21:41.5; 190. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 22:22.3
NEXT: Ellensburg vs. Prosser, Selah, East Valley, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Park, in Yakima
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Ellensburg, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Mukilteo Invitational
Saturday at Kamiak High School
200-yard freestyle
1. Segerson, Sammy, Bainbridge, 1:55; 38. Fredrickson, Ellianna, Ellensburg, 2:18.94; 45. Rice, Joslyn, Ellensburg, 2:22.84; 49. Child, Ila, Ellensburg, 2:24.74
200-yard individual medley
1. Houseman, Kathryn, Bainbridge, 2:06.28; 36. Holloway, Macey, Ellensburg, 2:39.20; 61. Shewell, Cheyenne, Ellensburg, 2:57.51
50-yard freestyle
1. Solseng, Emma, Bainbridge, 24.47; 18. Holt, Emily, Ellensburg, 26.68; 72. Dick, Sydney, Ellensburg, 29.77; 76. Keller, Lisel, Ellensburg, 30.01; 141. Hollis, Endya, Ellensburg, 32.66; 180. Caveness, Nicole, Ellensburg, 35.43
100-yard butterfly
1. Avansino, Mia, Bellevue, 56.79; 44. Holloway, Macey, Ellensburg, 1:12.92
100-yard freestyle
1. Parrish, Issabelle, Moses Lake, 52.87; 22. Holt, Emily, Ellensburg, 58.98; 39. Schoos, Evelyn, Ellensburg, 1:03.86; 64. Dick, Sydney, Ellensburg, 1:08.12
500-yard freestyle
1. Avansino, Mia, Bellevue, 5:02.78; 37. Tomulty, Sofia, Ellensburg, 6:44.57
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Bainbridge A 1:39.37; 57. Ellensburg B 2:10.58 (Caveness, Nicole; Mabbutt, Samantha; Shewell, Cheyenne; Dick, Sydney)
100-yard backstroke
1. Derstadt, Sadye, Lakeside, 58.62; 42. Child, Ila, Ellensburg, 1:14.13; 53. Keller, Lisel, Ellensburg, 1:16.30; 54. Wersland, Maggie, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 1:16.59
100-yard breaststroke
1 Guidoux, May, Curtis, 1:07.63; 42. Fredrickson, Ellianna, Ellensburg, 1:23.69
400-yard freestyle relay
1 Bainbridge A 3:39.20; 16 Ellensburg A 4:13.68 20 (Holloway, Macey; Child, Ila; Keller, Lisel; Holt, Emily); 26. Ellensburg B 4:33.40 (Schoos, Evelyn; Tomulty, Sofia; Mabbutt, Samantha; Dick, Sydney
Team scores
1. Bainbridge 716; 21. Ellensburg 30
“Started off a little rough with both relays disqualifying in the first event, but the girls rallied and finished strong!” Ellensburg coach Chezla Madson said. “We had several best times and a few top-20 finishes.”
NEXT: Ellensburg, Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Cheney, Pullman, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Washington University Aquatic Center
VOLLEYBALL
Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Cascade 0
Saturday in Leavenworth
NEXT: Kittitas (2-8 overall, 1-5 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 24 Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-4, 4-3), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday