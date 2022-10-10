Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cash Najar, Sam Dearing, Mason Hilberg and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team are after their second win in a row in Homecoming celebrations Friday at Chuck Allen Field.

The Warriors (1-5 overall, 1-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) can beat Highland (1-5, 0-2 after losing its fifth game in a row, 32-12 to Granger Oct. 7 in Cowiche) for the third year in a row after taking down the Scotties 45-10 in 2020 and 48-0 in 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you