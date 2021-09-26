Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team’s Eastern Washington Athletic Conference home opener against Columbia was postponed Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol.

A makeup date is yet to be announced.

The Warriors (1-2 overall) are scheduled for a new EWAC home opener against Granger (1-2), which fell 28-0 at home to River View Friday, at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in Cle Elum.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ellensburg 6, Othello 0

The Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team pitched its second shutout in a row — its third of the young season — and won its fifth consecutive game Saturday at Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello.

Dylan Philip scored three first-half goals for the Bulldogs (5-1 overall, 3-1 CWAC), Layne Rogel scored two more in the second half and the Huskies (3-4, 1-3) committed an own goal off of Anna Engeland’s corner kick.

Next for Ellensburg is a CWAC home game against Grandview (2-4, 1-3), which fell 6-0 at home to Selah Saturday, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Burlington-Edison 3, Ellensburg 1

The Ellensburg volleyball team fell 3-1 to visiting Class 2A Burlington-Edison Saturday.

The Tigers took the nonconference afternoon 25-9, 22-25, 25-8, 25-23 and improved to 4-1 overall.

Abby Harrell led the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) with 16 kills, 12 digs and five perfect passes, and Leah Drexler came away with 19 digs and 18 perfect passes.

Kacey Mayo piled up 18 assists and eight digs, Lilly Button hustled for 12 assists and seven digs, Kendall Steele tallied eight digs, Reaghan Naboychik finished with six digs and four kills, and Parker Lyyski spiked five kills.

Next for Ellensburg is a CWAC game at Ephrata (5-0, 1-0) scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.