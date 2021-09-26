PREP ROUNDUP: Cle Elum-Roslyn football’s EWAC home opener postponed due to COVID-19 BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team’s Eastern Washington Athletic Conference home opener against Columbia was postponed Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol.A makeup date is yet to be announced.The Warriors (1-2 overall) are scheduled for a new EWAC home opener against Granger (1-2), which fell 28-0 at home to River View Friday, at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in Cle Elum. GIRLS’ SOCCEREllensburg 6, Othello 0The Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team pitched its second shutout in a row — its third of the young season — and won its fifth consecutive game Saturday at Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello.Dylan Philip scored three first-half goals for the Bulldogs (5-1 overall, 3-1 CWAC), Layne Rogel scored two more in the second half and the Huskies (3-4, 1-3) committed an own goal off of Anna Engeland’s corner kick.Next for Ellensburg is a CWAC home game against Grandview (2-4, 1-3), which fell 6-0 at home to Selah Saturday, scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday. VOLLEYBALLBurlington-Edison 3, Ellensburg 1The Ellensburg volleyball team fell 3-1 to visiting Class 2A Burlington-Edison Saturday.The Tigers took the nonconference afternoon 25-9, 22-25, 25-8, 25-23 and improved to 4-1 overall.Abby Harrell led the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) with 16 kills, 12 digs and five perfect passes, and Leah Drexler came away with 19 digs and 18 perfect passes.Kacey Mayo piled up 18 assists and eight digs, Lilly Button hustled for 12 assists and seven digs, Kendall Steele tallied eight digs, Reaghan Naboychik finished with six digs and four kills, and Parker Lyyski spiked five kills.Next for Ellensburg is a CWAC game at Ephrata (5-0, 1-0) scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dig Opener Assist Cle Elum-roslyn High School Football Team Ellensburg High School Sport Football Volleyball Kill Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnKittitas County lifts burn banEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsCity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WAJulep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the South to townSept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcoholSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standardsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French Camino Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter