The third-seed Ellensburg High School baseball team chases its second Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament upset in a row.
The Bulldogs beat second-seeded host Ephrata 4-0 in the semifinals Saturday as Ryker Fortier, Ty Estey, Cade Gibson and Brayden Twaites scored in the eighth inning and advanced Ellensburg to the championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Yakima County Stadium.
Ellensburg (13-9 overall), which dropped the Tigers to 17-5 Saturday, split its regular-season home doubleheader with the Vikings (16-5) March 19 at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field.
"I think our kids have been improving, maturing and becoming true although young Bulldog Baseball players that we were accustomed to seeing before COVID put a damper on things," Bulldogs coach Todd Gibson said. "We spent last summer playing summer baseball together to get them up to speed, and then scheduled the toughest 2A schedule in the state according to the WIAA Strength of Schedule and Opponent Win Percentage categories to put them in a position to handle those exact type of games."
Ellensburg has won four games in a row while Selah rides a five-game streak.
"These kids have had really only one bad day of practice this spring, and have worked their tails off to become competitive, selfless teammates," Gibson said. "We are extremely proud of their efforts to this point, but our goal is to simply keep getting better. We've had some solid senior leadership out of our four seniors, and that's what allows a team to overcome setbacks in such a short time. We've worked around some injuries and illnesses to get to this point, and it's that development and the kids commitment to accepting roles that have led to such huge team growth."
BOYS' SOCCER
CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS
Selah 2, Ellensburg 1
Cole Sullivan put the fourth-seed Ellensburg High boys' soccer team on the board late in their Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament conference quarterfinals against visiting fifth sixth-seed Selah Saturday, but the Bulldogs could not find the equalizer.
The Vikings eliminated Ellensburg with 15th- and 17th-minute goals.
Selah (7-11 overall), a winner of three of its last five, advanced to play at third-seed Grandview (9-7) in the consolation semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and top-seed East Valley (15-2) will host second seed Othello (13-3) in the championship at 7 p.m. the same evening at Rich Leenhouts Stadium.
The Bulldogs (7-10), who swept Prosser and Selah and upset East Valley in the regular season, are set to graduate defenders Sam Lombardi, Cory Bailey and Nathaniel Arango, midfielders Jose Santana-Villa and Kohl Hansen and forwards Mauricio Gonzalez and Cristian Ramirez-Aguilar.
TENNIS
Ellensburg at Prosser (finished at Central Washington University) Saturday