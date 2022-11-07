The Ellensburg High School boys' cross country team, back row, ran to seventh at the WIAA Class 2A State Championships where the girls' team, front row, came away third to Sehome and Anacortes Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
The Ellensburg High School boys' cross country team, back row, ran to seventh at the WIAA Class 2A State Championships where the girls' team, front row, came away third to Sehome and Anacortes Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Ellensburg High School freshman June Nemrow ran to 15th in 19 minutes, 54.60 seconds at the WIAA Cross Country Class 2A State Championships Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
June Nemrow and the Ellensburg High School girls' cross country team climbed to third on the WIAA Class 2A State Championships winners' stand Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
The freshman ran to 15th in 19 minutes, 54.60 seconds as her Bulldogs crossed the finish line with 118 points — their best performance since their first state title in 2019 — and Sehome (54) and Anacortes (62) led the field for the second year in a row.
Emma Beachy (32nd, 20:34.70), Holly Fromherz (36th, 20:41.20), Yutong Liang (37th, 20:42.90), Rylee Leishman (38th, 20:44.30), Margaret Hudson (51st, 21:11.10) and Brooke Seim (113th, 22:46.60) boosted the effort as East Valley (Spokane) junior Logan Hofstee (18:00.60) succeeded Anacortes senior Jessica Frydenlund (18:23.80) for her first crown.
“It was blustery conditions and the girls ran a great team race,” Ellensburg coach Jeff Hashimoto said. “In the windy conditions few runners saw PRs, but several Ellensburg girls did, including Yutong and Maggie. Holly, Yutong and Rylee ran solidly in a pack. Maggie was close behind, followed by Brooke. All seven Ellensburg girls were ahead of the fourth-place team's fifth runner, so they contributed to the point differential. It was a special day for Rylee and Holly, running their last cross country race for Ellensburg. Rylee will play basketball at CWU, while Holly is planning to run in college.”
Mac Steele, a junior (35th, 17:09.30), led the Bulldog boys to seventh (230) behind first-time champion Bellingham (86) as Chase Perez (58th, 17:38.10), Jeremy Wallace (66th, 17:48.10), Brody Michael (74th, 17:58.20), Mystic Hammond (82nd, 18:07.30), Joseph Fromherz (88th, 18:10.30) and Jensen Rotter (109th, 18:28.50) joined him at the finish line behind Sehome senior and first-time medalist Zack Munson (15:37).
“Many boys raced well, but two key runners were battling illness,” Hashimoto said. “Chase and Joseph gave all they had for their team, but their bodies just weren't ready for a peak performance. In the meantime, Mac Steele, Jeremy Wallace, Brody Michael and Mystic Hammond ran strong races and contributed points for the boys. We were seventh with 230 points, but fourth-12th were very close. Obviously I wished everyone had been healthy. The team is young with one senior, so we are looking forward to improving in the next year. Chase is a senior in his last cross country race for Ellensburg, but I am also hoping to watch him run in college.”
WIAA Cross Country Class 2A State Championships
Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Sehome 54; 2. Anacortes 62; 3. Ellensburg 118; 4. Washougal 164; 5. Bellingham 186; 6. West Valley (Spokane) 214; 7. Columbia River 216; 8. White River 219; 9. Selah 238; 10. Ridgefield 257; 11. Hockinson 259; 12. Steilacoom 288; 13. North Kitsap 302; 14. Enumclaw 327; 15. Sequim 387; 16. Kingston 399
Individual results
1. Logan Hofstee, East Valley (Spokane), 18:00.60; 15. June Nemrow, Ellensburg, 19:54.60; 32. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 20:34.70; 36. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 20:41.20; 37. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 20.42.90; 38. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 20:44.30; 51. Margaret Hudson, Ellensburg, 21:11.10; 113. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 22:46.60