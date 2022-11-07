Support Local Journalism


June Nemrow and the Ellensburg High School girls' cross country team climbed to third on the WIAA Class 2A State Championships winners' stand Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

The freshman ran to 15th in 19 minutes, 54.60 seconds as her Bulldogs crossed the finish line with 118 points — their best performance since their first state title in 2019 — and Sehome (54) and Anacortes (62) led the field for the second year in a row.


