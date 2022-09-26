The Ellensburg High School volleyball team traded sweeps in its weekend venture west.
The Bulldogs (3-3 overall, 2-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) shut out Anacortes (2-5) Friday before falling 3-0 at No. 6 Burlington-Edison (5-1) Saturday.
Next for 16th-ranked Ellensburg, a straight-set winner in three of its last four outings, is CWAC action at home against Prosser (0-4, 0-1) scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bulldogs have beaten the Mustangs five times in a row since Feb. 16, 2020, the earlier four of which came via shutout.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellensburg at Bellevue Cross Country Invitational (4,430 meters)
Saturday at Tyee Middle School
BOYS
Junior varsity – Freshmen
Team scores
1. Lindbergh 45; 2. Hazen 51; 3. Roosevelt (Wash.) 124; 4. Eisenhower 133; 5. Ellensburg 143; 6. Newport (Bellevue) 152; 7. Nathan Hale 170; 8. Bellevue 174; 9. Ballard 186; 10. Kennedy Catholic 210
Individual results
1. Kenyon Andrews, Hazen, 17:29.9; 26. Parker Sterkel, Ellensburg, 19:41.9; 29. Jack Kennedy, Ellensburg, 20:09; 39. Chase Wassell, Ellensburg, 20:45.4; 43. Wyatt Tucci, Ellensburg, 20:56.8; 50. Henrik Barlow, Ellensburg, 21:18.7; 65. David Katzer, Ellensburg, 22:22.3; 74. Finn Thorn, Ellensburg, 23:24.2; 78. Colton Calaway, Ellensburg, 23:40; 81. Grayson Backlund, Ellensburg, 23:46.2
Junior varsity – Sophomores
Team scores
1. Archbishop Murphy 19; 2. Newport (Bellevue) 58; 3. Roosevelt (Wash.) 59; 4. Ellensburg 78
Individual results
1. Beckett Mitchell, Kamiakin, 17:47; 22. Leo Baldovinos, Ellensburg, 20:04.2; 25. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 20:29.2; 37. Finn Szeliga, Ellensburg, 21:46.8; 38. Amare Thorn, Ellensburg, 21:48.2; 47. Dustin Wall, Ellensburg, 24:13.9; 50. Jamie Thomas, Ellensburg, 30:20.8
Junior varsity – Juniors/seniors
Team scores
1. Roosevelt (Wash.) 23; 2. Ellensburg 65; 3. Lindbergh 68; 4. Newport (Bellevue) 86
Individual results
1. Samuel Scoville, Kennedy Catholic, 17:26.8; 19. Daniel Quinn, Ellensburg, 19:46.2; 27. Pasquale Masuccio, Ellensburg, 20:10.5; 28. Caden Smith, Ellensburg, 20:12.9; 31. Alejandro Bautista-Limon, Ellensburg, 20:18.8; 36. Sean Riley, Ellensburg, 20:27.9; 43. Oswaldo Liberto-Contreras, Ellensburg, 20:52.2; 57. Johan Callender-Bohman, Ellensburg, 22:02.4
Junior varsity – Runners 5-8
Individual results
1. Kaiden Menter, Kamiakin, 17:42.3; 9. Peter Hudson, Ellensburg, 18:27.3; 11. Nate Cortese, Ellensburg, 18:31.6; 20. Mystic Hammond, Ellensburg, 19:12; 22. Dominic Scappini, Ellensburg, 19:31.3
Junior varsity – Runners 1-4
Individual results
1. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 17:10.8; 2. Preston Hopp, Foster, 17:17.4; 3. Jasmanjot Johal, Auburn Mountainview, 17:21.5; 11. David Hammond, Ellensburg, 17:59.1; 14. Leif Holmgren, Ellensburg, 18:18.1; 20. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 18:31.1
Varsity – Runners 7-8
Individual results
1. Ethan Connell, West Valley (Yakima), 16:35.7; 12. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 18:08.4; 14. Jensen Rotter, Ellensburg, 18:19.4
Varsity – Runners 5-6
Individual results
1. Emil Miller, West Valley (Yakima), 16:02; 7. Daniel Sullivan, Ellensburg, 17:10.4; 8. Joseph Fromherz, Ellensburg, 17:17.6
Varsity – Runners 3-4
1. Max Hutton, West Valley (Yakima), 16:05.5; 2. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 16:13.4; 3. Eli Roberts, West Valley (Yakima), 16:23.3; 14. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 17:08.9
Varsity – Runners 1-2
1. Caden Casteel, West Valley (Yakima), 15:15.5; 7. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 16:16.6; 16. Brody Michael, Ellensburg, 16:49.6
GIRLS
Junior varsity – Freshmen/sophomores
Team scores
1. Roosevelt (Wash.) 27; 2. Ellensburg 44; 3. Lewis and Clark 73; 4. Bothell 121; 5. Bellevue 140; 6. Newport 142
Individual results
1. Mercy Wanjiru, Kent Meridian, 21:56.9; 8. Lydia Quinn, Ellensburg, 23:54; 12. Eden Teasley, Ellensburg, 24:11.6; 13. Veronica Mattson, Ellensburg, 24:16.3; 17. Annabelle Avey, Ellensburg, 24:39.7; 21. Adelayde Schumaier, Ellensburg, 24:46.4; 23. Rylee Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 24:51.9; 26. Sky Weidenbach, Ellensburg, 25:10.7; 42. Claire Clark, Ellensburg, 26:27.2; 57. Keera Leishman, Ellensburg, 28:48.9; 71. Natalie Johnson, Ellensburg, 34:16.8; 72. Riley Wilcox, Ellensburg, 34:37.2
Junior varsity – Juniors/seniors
Team scores
1. Roosevelt (Wash.) 34; 2. Lewis and Clark 60; 3. Kent Meridian 86; 4. Ellensburg 92; 5. Ballard 102
Individual results
1. Britanni Duarte, Kent Meridian, 21:39.8; 6. Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 22:55.6; 24. Caitlin Wassell, Ellensburg, 25:28.7; 30. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 25:50.5; 34. Taigan Seamons, Ellensburg, 26:08.6; 39. Chante Leadercharge, Ellensburg, 26:36.7; 45. Sara Sterkel, Ellensburg, 27:39.7; 51. Ezri Teasley, Ellensburg, 28:44.4; 52. Kay Nolan, Ellensburg, 30:02.3
Junior varsity – Runners 5-8
Individual results
1. Elise Gefroh, Hazen, 21:12.7; 12. Keira Jester, Ellensburg, 23:14; 14. Adrienne Herion, Ellensburg, 23:20.3; 19. Emily Ryder, Ellensburg, 24:09.9; 21. Sarah Merten, Ellensburg, 25:07.2
Junior varsity – Runners 1-4
Team scores
1. Monroe 15
Individual results
1. Amara Barry, Wenatchee, 20:30.6; 15. Marianna Crosby, Ellensburg, 22:32.4; 21. Briar Wilson, Ellensburg, 23:04.8; 26. Avrie Nemrow, Ellensburg, 23:27.5; 27. Grace Lester, Ellensburg, 23:40.6
Varsity – Runners 7-8
Individual results
1. Genevieve Minard, Roosevelt (Wash.), 19:35.3; 18. Margaret Hudson, Ellensburg, 22:42.3; 19. Vivian Hudson, Ellensburg, 22:49.4
Varsity – Runners 5-6
Individual results
1. Madeline Yarkin, Vashon Island, 19:32.5; 13. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 20:58.9; 20. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 21:39.9
Varsity – Runners 3-4
Individual results
1. Kate Fox, Roosevelt (Wash.), 19:04.9; 9. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 19:58.2; 15. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 20:23.8
Varsity – Runners 1-2
1. Lauren Hoyt, Bothell, 17:55.1; 10. June Nemrow, Ellensburg, 19:01.8; 16. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 19:47.4
NEXT: Ellensburg vs. East Valley, Grandview and Othello, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Othello Golf Course
Cle Elum-Roslyn at Connell Invite
Saturday at Connell High School
BOYS
5,000-meter varsity
Team scores
1. Logos 57; 2. Goldendale 62; 3. Garfield-Palouse 66; Potlatch 112; Tri-Cities Prep 114; Mabton 123; Granger 128
Individual results
1. Ethan LaBonte, Moses Lake, 17:22; 77. Tukker Matteson-Johnson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 21:41; 104. Jaxon Hayes, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 23:25; 114. Braedon Peterson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 25:48
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at 1A, 2B, 1B Apple Ridge Run Invite, 11 a.m. Oct. 1, in Yakima
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Ellensburg vs. Selah, East Valley, Naches, Clarkston, Toppenish
Saturday at Selah Aquatic Center
Team scores
1. Selah 68; 2. Ellensburg 53; 3. East Valley 23; 4. Naches 9; 5. Clarkston 8; 6. Toppenish 6
200-yard medley relay
1. Selah 2:04.77; 2. Ellensburg (Lisel Keller, Ellianna Fredrickson, Macey Holloway, Joslyn Rice) 2:10.97; 5. Ellensburg (Endya Hollis, Sofia Tomulty, Cheyenne Shewell, Evelyn Schoos), 2:31.56
200-yard freestyle
1. Riley Goin, Selah, 2:21.02; 2. Ellianna Fredrickson, Ellensburg, 2:22.48; 3. Ila Child, Ellensburg, 2:25.33; 6. Sofia Tomulty, Ellensburg, 2:36.15
200-yard individual medley
1. Aubrey Sanchez, East Valley, 2:33.86; 2. Macey Holloway, Ellensburg, 2:38.09; 6. Joslyn Rice, Ellensburg, 2:45.86; 7. Cheyenne Shewell, Ellensburg, 2:54.89
50-yard freestyle
1. Izzy Vick, Selah, 24.89; 3. Emily Holt, Ellensburg, 26.87; 6. Sydney Dick, Ellensburg, 29.69; 7. Lisel Keller, Ellensburg, 30.20
100-yard butterfly
1. Abbey Sanchez, East Valley, 1:08.29; 2. Macey Holloway, Ellensburg, 1:12.09
100-yard freestyle
1. Izzy Vick, Selah, 56.98; 2. Emily Holt, Ellensburg, 58.89; 7. Sydney Dick, Ellensburg, 1:07.9; 8. Evelyn Schoos, Ellensburg, 1:07.57; 10. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 1:09.37
500-yard freestyle
1. Riley Goin, Selah, 6:21.91; 2. Sam Mabbutt, Ellensburg, 7:31.38; 4. Sofia Tomulty, Ellensburg, 6:56.34; 6. Cheyenne Shewell, Ellensburg, 7:10.42
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Ellensburg (Joslyn Rice, Ila Child, Ellianna Fredrickson, Emily Holt) 1:53.34; 4. Ellensburg (Endya Hollis, Sam Mabbutt, Cheyenne Shewell, Sydney Dick), 2:08.34
100-yard backstroke
1. Lilli Koehne, Naches, 1:10.70; 4. Ila Child, Ellensburg, 1:15.03; 5. Lisel Keller, Ellensburg, 1:16.52; 6. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 1:17.41
100-yard breaststroke
1. Gabi Young, Selah, 1:21.28; 3. Ellianna Fredrickson, Ellensburg, 1:25.95; 7. Joslyn Rice, Ellensburg, 1:30.62; 8. Endya Hollis, Ellensburg, 1:55.28
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Ellensburg (Macey Holloway, Ila Child, Lisel Keller, Emily Holt) 4:16.56; 2. Selah 4:28.82; 3. Ellensburg (Evelyn Schoos, Sofia Tomulty, Sam Mabbutt, Sydney Dick) 4:41.88
NEXT: Ellensburg vs. Cheney, Pullman, 3 p.m. Oct. 12, Eastern Washington University Aquatic Center, in Cheney
FOOTBALL
Ellensburg 39, Grandview 0
Sept. 23 in Ellensburg
EHS – RUSHING: Tate Taylor 15-70; Colton Magruder 7-61, 2 TD; Darius Andaya 5-48; Logan Stolen 1-3; Joe Bugni 2-(-6). PASSING: Joe Bugni 14-17-128, TD; Colton Magruder 1-1-85, TD. RECEIVING: Darius Andaya 4-104, TD; Colton Magruder 4-68, TD; Josh Boast 3-33; Emmett Hoyt 3-9; Bode Sherley 1-(-1). INTERCEPTIONS: Ezekiel Wageneck 1-20, TD; Darius Andaya 1-9; Emmett Hoyt 1-0. SACKS (Assisted): Colton Magruder 1; Ezekiel Wageneck 1. TACKLES (Solo-Assisted): Kyle Frick 4-2; Tate Taylor 0-5; Logan Stolen 2-2; Darius Andaya 1-3; Adam Singer 1-3; Josh Boast 2-0; Xander Menzel 0-2; Wyatt Boyer 0-2; Joe Bugni 0-2; Colton Magruder 0-2; Keaton Willard 1-0; Ezekiel Wageneck 0-1; Ryder Suemori 0-1; Micah Hammond 0-1; Octavio Lira 0-1; Isaac Stueckle 0-1.
NEXT: Ellensburg (3-1 overall, 2-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 4 Prosser (4-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Kittitas/Thorp 24, River View 21
Sept. 22 in Finley
K/T – Josh Rosbach 2-for-3 passing, 47 yards; 8 rushes, 89 yards, 115 kick return yards, TD; Josiah Skindzier eight rushes, 34 yards, TD; Kyle Littler 15 rushes, 103 yards, TD, 13 receiving yards; Brendon Trudell 5 rushes, 47 yards; Brody Stewart 37 yards
NEXT: Homecoming – Cle Elum-Roslyn (0-4 overall) at No. 10 Kittitas/Thorp (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday