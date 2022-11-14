Ellensburg High School's Sydney Dick, Ila Child, Emily Holt, Joslyn Rice, Lisel Keller, Ellianna Fredrickson and Macey Holloway tied Squalicum for 12th with 61 points at the WIAA Girls' Swimming & Diving Class 2A State Championships Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Emily Holt exchanges with Sydney Dick for the final leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay at the WIAA Girls’ Swimming & Diving Class 2A State Championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Macey Holloway and Joslyn Rice (front left and front right) and Ila Child and Emily Holt (back left and back right) receive their 400-yard freestyle relay sixth-place medals Saturday.
Ila Child exchanges with Macey Holloway for the final leg of the WIAA Girls’ Swimming & Diving Class 2A State Championships’ 200-yard medley relay at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Emily Holt and the Ellensburg High School girls’ swimming team raced to their best WIAA Girls’ Swimming & Diving Class 2A State Championships finish in five years Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
The senior came away fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 57.15 seconds behind Fife senior Lindsay Campbell (54.79), Selah senior Isabella Vick (55.70), Anacortes senior Sabine Hambleton (56.10) and Hockinson sophomore Paige Dangleis (56.42) after qualifying in the same preliminary spot (57.26), and she went 10th in the 50 free (26.33) after going ninth (26.30) in the prelims.
The EHS team placed 12th.
“Emily Holt held steady in her individuals,” Bulldogs coach Chezla Madson said. ”Emily was also our first swimmer to compete in an individual event since Molly Gage, and the team tied for 12th overall, improving from 23rd last year. I am super proud of them and all of their hard work this season.”
Holt is Ellensburg’s best individual performer since Gage took fifth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 butterfly in 2019, and the Bulldogs tied Squalicum with 61 points Saturday for their best score since their seventh-place effort in 2017.
In the 400 free relay Saturday, Macey Holloway, Joslyn Rice, Ila Child and Holt — .01 seconds behind North Kitsap (3:59.61) — went sixth (3:59.62) after making the cut in fifth (4:00.63).
In the 200 free relay, Rice, Ellianna Fredrickson, Sydney Dick and Holt came away 13th (1:52.63) after qualifying 16th (1:52.97).
In the 200 medley relay, Lisel Keller, Fredrickson, Holloway and Child finished 14th (2:07.02) after qualifying 15th (2:06.59).
Holloway was also 18th in the 100 fly prelims (1:09.54) and 19th in the 200 individual medley prelims (2:33.20).
“The girls did a great job this weekend,” Madson said. “They had best times in all events in prelims, and followed it up by dropping additional time in finals. Almost all relays improved their standings from prelims to finals.”
Holt, Keller, Child, Dick, Nicole Caveness, Samantha Mabbutt and Sofia Tomulty are scheduled to graduate in spring 2023.