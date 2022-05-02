The Kittitas Secondary School softball team can score all at once or incrementally, and either way it’s overwhelming.
The Coyotes did both to Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival White Swan in twin 16-1, three-inning home wins Saturday in Kittitas.
The Coyotes (14-2 overall, 6-0 EWAC West) scored 15 runs in their opening second inning before they scored five, five and six in the closer, and White Swan (1-11, 0-2) suffered its 10th and 11th losses in a row.
Reyse Phillips batted 2-for-3 for two runs and two RBI in the first game and launched a pair of two-run home runs in a 2-3 effort in the latter.
Elysa Nash (2-2) also scored three times and brought in a runner in the late game as Shakina Miller (2-2) doubled and tripled with three runs and three RBI.
Next for the No. 10 Coyotes is a home doubleheader against Class 1A Wahluke (4-10) scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday in Kittitas.
KITTITAS 16, WHITE SWAN 1 (3 innings)
Saturday at Kittitas Secondary
WSW 0 1 0 – 1 2 6
KIT 1 (15) x – 16 13 0
BATTING – Kittitas: Hannah Moore 3 R; Rillee Huber 3-3, 2 R; Reyse Phillips 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Shakina Miller 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Carli Gay 3-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI. PITCHING – Kittitas battery: Reyse Phillips and Shakina Miller.
KITTITAS 16, WHITE SWAN 1 (3 innings)
Saturday at Kittitas Secondary
WSW 0 0 1 – 1 2 8
KIT 5 5 6 – 16 14 2
BATTING – Kittitas: Rillee Huber 2-2, 2 R, RBI; Reyse Phillips 2-3, 2-R HR (2); Elysa Nash 2-2, 3 R, RBI; Shakina Miller 2-2, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; Hailey Taasevegien 2-3, RBI. PITCHING – Kittitas: Elysa Nash and Arianna Hillebrand.
Napavine 11, Cle Elum-Roslyn 6
Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School
NAP 5 H, E
CER 8 H, 6 E
BATTING – Cle Elum-Roslyn: Zoi Romig 2-4, 2 RBI; Zaili Romig 2 sac flies, 2 RBI; Haley Merbs H. PITCHING – Cle Elum-Roslyn battery: Rachael Bator and Zaili Romig.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 18, Napavine 8
Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School
NAP 7 H, 4 E
CER 13 H, 8 E
BATTING – Cle Elum-Roslyn: Katie Wait 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Ella Singer 4-5, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Meadow Stone 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Paycie Duncan RBI 2B. PITCHING – Cle Elum-Roslyn: Zoi Romig and Zaili Romig.
“I enjoyed the fact that the team competed today,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Cheryl Singer said. “I thought we hit the ball relatively well and we made good decisions and adjustments at the plate today. We are still struggling with errors at this time. Where we have shown a big improvement since the beginning of the season in many ways defensively, we still struggle with errors that leave us in tough situations to get out of. This is something we need to adjust as we continue in league play and are moving closer to postseason. Despite the errors, we still had to compete and battle, and we have shown that we don't give up and will continue to fight for every run and every out – I am very proud of my squad for that mentality. I look forward to see how we continue to make adjustments and get better together over the next few weeks.”
NEXT: White Swan (1-11 overall, 0-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 23 Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-8, 2-0), 3 p.m. Tuesday
BASEBALL
Ephrata 2, Ellensburg 0
Ellensburg 8, Ephrata 7
Saturday in Ephrata
NEXT: Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament first round: Grandview/East Valley at Ellensburg (10-9 overall), 5 p.m. Thursday, Jeff Greear Field, Rotary Park