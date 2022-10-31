K/T football

Josh Rosbach (2), Mylez Downey (80), Terry Huber (13), Jonathan Marin (21), Stephen Graham (67), Brendon Trudell (44), Owen Stickney (50) and the Kittitas/Thorp football team will host Columbia (Burbank) in an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Crossover at 7 p.m. Friday at Kittitas Secondary School's Harding Field.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The No. 14 Kittitas/Thorp football team, fresh from a 42-0 win Oct. 28 in White Swan and its second shutout in three weeks, rides a three-game streak into its Nov. 4 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Crossover contest from which the winner qualifies for the Nov. 11-12 Class 2B state playoffs.

The Coyotes (6-3 overall, 4-1 for second in the West) are scheduled to host third-ranked Columbia Burbank (7-2, 4-1 for second in the East) at 7 p.m. Friday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.


Tags

Recommended for you