Josh Rosbach (2), Mylez Downey (80), Terry Huber (13), Jonathan Marin (21), Stephen Graham (67), Brendon Trudell (44), Owen Stickney (50) and the Kittitas/Thorp football team will host Columbia (Burbank) in an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Crossover at 7 p.m. Friday at Kittitas Secondary School's Harding Field.
The No. 14 Kittitas/Thorp football team, fresh from a 42-0 win Oct. 28 in White Swan and its second shutout in three weeks, rides a three-game streak into its Nov. 4 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Crossover contest from which the winner qualifies for the Nov. 11-12 Class 2B state playoffs.
The Coyotes (6-3 overall, 4-1 for second in the West) are scheduled to host third-ranked Columbia Burbank (7-2, 4-1 for second in the East) at 7 p.m. Friday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.
Kittitas/Thorp fell to visiting Columbia 35-13 Sept. 16 but can reach the first round of state for the first time since 2016 and for the 19th time since its Class 2B semifinal run in 1977.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-6, 3-2) survived Granger (4-5, 2-3) by a 20-14 score for the West's third seed Oct. 28 in Cle Elum, and will play at fourth-ranked East champion River View (8-1, 5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Warriors, who are outscored 35-22 per outing this fall where the Panthers average a 32-8 surplus.
Fifteenth-ranked Goldendale (7-2, 5-0 and first in the West) will host 21st-ranked Tri-Cities Prep (5-4, 3-2 and third in the East) at the same time Friday.
Winner plays at 4 Warden/1 Highland semifinal winner in championship at 6 p.m. Thursday, and both finals teams advance to Nov. 8-19 Class 1B/2B State
VOLLEYBALL
EWAC Tournament quarterfinals
West No. 3 Cle Elum-Roslyn (10-6 overall, 8-4) at East champion Walla Walla Valley Academy (11-5, 8-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Winner advances to play East No. 4 Warden/West champion Goldendale quarterfinal winner in semifinals, 5 p.m. Wednesday at Columbia High School
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellensburg at CWAC/GSL Glue Meet
Saturday at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima
Boys' 3-Mile
Team scores
1. Selah 53; 2. Ellensburg 70; 3. Ephrata 95; 4. Pullman 99; 5. West Valley (Spokane) 111; 6. Shadle Park 120; 7. East Valley (Yakima) 188; 8. Prosser 219; 9. Othello 236; 10. Grandview 259
(Selah, Ellensburg and Ephrata boys qualify for Class 2A State Championships Nov. 5 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco)
Individual results
1. Nicolas Spencer, Selah, 15:16; 6. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 15:41; 9. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 16:07; 17. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 16:38; 20. Brody Michael, Ellensburg, 16:44; 21. Jensen Rotter, Ellensburg, 16:46; 24. Daniel Sullivan, Ellensburg, 17:04; 40. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 17:47
Girls' 3-Mile
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 52; 2. West Valley (Spokane) 72; 3. Selah 79; 4. Ephrata 100; 5. East Valley (Spokane) 103; 6. East Valley (Yakima) 114; 7. Othello 181
(Ellensburg’s girls win third District 5/6 championship in a row and fourth in last 10 years; Ellensburg, West Valley (Spokane) and Selah qualify for Class 2A State Championships Nov. 5 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco)
Individual results
1. Logan Hofstee, East Valley (Spokane) 17:16; 5. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 19:01; 8. June Nemrow, Ellensburg, 19:19; 12. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 19:44; 13. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 19:47; 21. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 20:28; 22. Margaret Hudson, Ellensburg, 20:33; 24. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 20:53
Cle Elum-Roslyn at EWAC Boys’ District Championship
Oct. 27 at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima