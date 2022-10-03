Support Local Journalism


Josiah Skindzier, Josh Rosbach and the homecoming Kittitas/Thorp football team scored their most single-game points of the season in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West opener against Cle Elum-Roslyn Friday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.

The Coyotes won their second game in a row and got the better of the Warriors for the second time in three years, 55-16.

