Josiah Skindzier, Josh Rosbach and the homecoming Kittitas/Thorp football team scored their most single-game points of the season in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West opener against Cle Elum-Roslyn Friday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.
The Coyotes won their second game in a row and got the better of the Warriors for the second time in three years, 55-16.
Skindzier ran 14 yards to the right pylon and Johnny Marin made the first of his seven point-afters to put Kittitas/Thorp (3-2 overall, 1-0 West) ahead 7-0 at 11:30 in the first quarter, but Sam Dearing’s seven-yard run, a Warrior two-point dash and Dearing's 62-yard rumble answered for a 14-7 Cle Elum-Roslyn lead at 5:33.
Josh Rosbach's three-yard run at 2:21 in the first frame and his 10-yard dash retook a 21-14 Coyote edge at 10:18 in the second. Kittitas/Thorp recovered a fumble at the Warrior 12 and Skindzier finished from six yards at 9:21, Terry Huber got in from a yard at 6:12, and Rosbach found pay dirt again from two yards on the ground at 6:30 in the third.
Rosbach intercepted Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Cash Najar at the Coyote 2 with 10:53 left in the fourth, but the Warriors (0-5, 0-1) forced a safety to trail 42-16 at 9:04. Brody Stewart caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Rosbach at 8:11 before the two-point pass failed, Huber scooped a Cle Elum-Roslyn fumble at the 9 before Skindzier ran for six on the next play at 6:57, and Marin came down with a pick at the Coyote 14 at 5:35.
Rosbach rushed four times for 30 yards, Skindzier took 11 carries 82 yards, Brendon Trudell ran four times for 30 yards, Huber went three yards on two carries and Kyle Littler covered 17 yards on three attempts.
Rosbach completed three of nine passes for 91 yards, and Trudell made two catches for 70 yards.
Next for No. 11 Kittitas/Thorp is a first-place contest at 25th-ranked Goldendale (3-2, 1-0 after shutting out Granger 55-0 Friday at Toppenish High School) scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 7, while the Warriors host White Swan (1-5, 1-0 after its 52-44 home win against Highland Friday) at the same time.
The Coyotes fell 53-20 to the eventual West champion and Class 2B first-round-qualifying Timberwolves last fall where Cle Elum-Roslyn beat the Cougars 42-16 in 2020 and 30-12 in 2021.
Prosser 52, Ellensburg 15
Friday in Prosser
The Ellensburg High School football team ended up on the short end of a shootout Friday at Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Prosser.
Colton Magruder took a Joe Bugni screen pass 56 yards for a touchdown before Jesse Munguia put in the extra point to help the Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 2-1 CWAC) trail 21-7 with 10:21 left to intermission. Bugni and Darius Andaya connected for a 64-yard score on the way to Josh Boast’s successful two-point try for the final margin with 7:02 left in the evening.
The Mustangs (5-0, 2-0) intercepted four passes Friday and are up to No. 3 behind Lynden (5-0) and Enumclaw (5-0) before their Oct. 7 game at No. 16 CWAC leader Othello (4-1, 3-0). Prosser scored at least 52 points for the third weekend in a row and allowed 15 or fewer points for the fourth time this fall.
Sophomore running back Erik Delgado returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown Friday, and senior running backs Anthony Martin and Cade Harris ran 23 and nine respective yards for scores to put the Mustangs up 21-0 with 10:47 left in the second quarter. Magruder and Bugni broke the shutout, Martin ran in again from six yards at 7:37 in the third, senior Max Flores made good of a 29-yard-field goal at 7:08, senior running back Neo Medrano dashed 27 yards for a score at 3:31. Senior wide receiver Chris Veloz ran in from 15 yards at 10:37 left in the fourth and senior defensive back Isaac Kernan returned a 52-yard pick-six before Bugni and Andaya went the distance.
Next for the Bulldogs, winners of three of their last four, is a game at Class 4A Wenatchee (1-4), which fell 28-7 at 14th-ranked Big 9 Conference rival Moses Lake Friday, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Apple Bowl.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
East Valley 3, Ellensburg 1
Saturday in Yakima
NEXT: Ellensburg (3-5 overall, 2-4 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Prosser (4-4, 3-3), 6 p.m. Thursday
CROSS COUNTRY
Cle Elum-Roslyn at Apple Ridge Run Invite
Saturday in Yakima
BOYS
Team scores
1. Royal 54; 2. Naches Valley 60; 3. College Place 61; 4. Quincy 94; 5. Connell 136; 6. Highland 287
3-Mile District Course
1. Jio Herrera, College Place, 16:38; 33. Tukker Matteson Johnson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 20:15; 35. Jaxon Hayes, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 20:27
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at EWAC Meet 1, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Cle Elum-Roslyn High School