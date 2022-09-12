...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Ellensburg High School junior Kaden Mattson runs in the Ellensburg Co-ed Relays Saturday at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
Junior wide receiver Darius Andaya (2), senior offensive lineman Octavio Lira (65), senior wide receiver Jack Eylar (7) and the Ellensburg High School football team rush to celebrate sophomore quarterback Colton Magruder's one-yard rushing touchdown that sealed a 6-0 double-overtime win against AC Davis Friday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg senior defensive lineman Logan Stolen (26) lays a big hit on AC Davis junior quarterback Jason Chavez (4) Friday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg High School junior Keira Jester runs in the Ellensburg Co-ed Relays Saturday at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg High School junior Sean Riley runs in the Ellensburg Co-ed Relays Saturday at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Ellensburg senior wide receiver Emmett Hoyt (12) makes a catch in traffic between AC Davis senior Ivan Guizar Alacala Jr. (21) and Isaiah Chavez (25) Friday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
The Ellensburg High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams combined talents in the Ellensburg Co-ed Relays Saturday at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
Mac Steele, Rylee Leishman, Brody Michael, Holly Fromherz and Chase Perez finished fourth to Class 4A West Valley (43 minutes, 59 seconds) and Wenatchee (45:18), and Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Ephrata (45:21) in 45:30.
"West Valley, with 4A fifth-ranked boys and sixth-ranked girls, notched a strong win," Bulldogs coach Jeff Hashimoto said. "The West Valley team of Boden Alderson, Skye Stenehjem, Max Hutton, Nicole Murdock and Caden Casteel won by over a minute. It was a close CWAC battle with Ephrata, who we will be racing all year."
Steele (8:28), a junior, ran the first of five legs followed by Leishman (10:17), a senior, Michael (8:56), a sophomore, and seniors Fromherz (9:43) and Perez (8:06).
"Holly had the second-fastest girls' time of the day, and Chase had the fourth-fastest boys' time," Hashimoto said. "We had additional relay teams in eighth and 12th. It was great to mix it up with strong 4A teams from West Valley and Wenatchee as well. The event featured over 500 runners from 20 schools. The morning started with individual races, followed by the signature relays. Each runner ran 1.5 miles, including jumps over straw bales and a running section through Carey Lake."
At the intrasquad Reed Park Time Trial Tuesday, Perez (5:41), Steele (5:44), Michael (5:45), Joseph Fromherz (5:51) and Jeremy Wallace (5:55) led the boys while Holly Fromherz (6:20), Leishman (6:40), June Nemrow (6:45), Emma Beachy (6:48) and Yutong Liang (6:55) were out in front for the girls.
Next for Ellensburg is the 17-prep-team Class 2A, 3A and 4A Apple Ridge Run Invite scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 17 in Yakima.
FOOTBALL
KITTITAS/THORP 47, MANSON 14
Saturday in Manson
NEXT: Columbia Burbank (1-1 overall) at Kittitas/Thorp (1-1), 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Kittitas Secondary
ELLENSBURG 6, DAVIS 0 (2 OT)
Friday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima
The Ellensburg High School football team (1-1 overall) and Class 4A Davis (0-2) canceled each other for most of six quarters until Darius Andaya’s interception over the middle ended Davis’ drive in the second overtime and Colton Magruder’s one-yard walk-off touchdown run sealed the Pirates’ fate.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs took over on downs at the Davis 46-yard line with 27 seconds left and Andaya rushed to the Pirate 12. Davis called a timeout just before Jesse Munguia split the uprights with a field goal, however, and the second attempt missed as time expired.
Munguia’s and the Pirates' first-overtime field goals were also errant, but Andaya and Magruder ended the evening moments later.
Next for Ellensburg is its Central Washington Athletic conference opener at Selah (1-1), which fell 57-7 at home to Class 2B Okanogan Friday, scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 17.