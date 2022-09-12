Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams combined talents in the Ellensburg Co-ed Relays Saturday at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

Mac Steele, Rylee Leishman, Brody Michael, Holly Fromherz and Chase Perez finished fourth to Class 4A West Valley (43 minutes, 59 seconds) and Wenatchee (45:18), and Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Ephrata (45:21) in 45:30.

