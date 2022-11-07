Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.

The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large. Put another way, it’s a crazy amount of money.


Tags

Recommended for you