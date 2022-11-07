THORP — Public art is as diverse and all-encompassing as the artists and the work itself. Diversity is the element intertwined with free thought and backing to stoke the fire burning inside each creative soul.
The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture is investing in the training of the next generation of public artists with its annual Public Art Boot Camp and 12 artists were selected for the 2022-23 cohort.
These selected artists will create culturally relevant artworks that resonate with Seattle’s diverse population and ARTS will help them to transition their studio- art experiences to the public art realm, according to the website.
Each Washington state artist brings something unique to the group, but only one can claim roots tracing back to this rural community and artwork has been on exhibit throughout the Pacific Northwest, California, and Montana.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center co-curator Renee Adams is one of 12 artists selected for the 2022-23 cohort. She will spend the next 11 months in training and attending workshops, which will eventually lead to a temporary art project installed at the Seattle Center in August 2023.
“This is a foot in the door to public art. In order to get a commission, you have to have experience. So, this leads to a potential career in public art. It’s a pretty big deal I feel,” Adams said.
The Public Art Boot Camp is a cohort model program that includes presentations by working artists, mentor sessions with public art administrators, handouts, and an opportunity for a temporary public art project as a Public Art Boot Camp selected artist.
“Public Art Boot Camp helps artists cultivate their skills and explore innovative sharing and showcasing of their art practice,” said Royal Alley-Barnes, acting director for Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.
“Public Art brings diverse voices into the public realm to ensure that they are heard. This program uplifts artists and provides them immersive training and mentoring opportunities. It will be exciting to see the art that will be created and installed in communities.”
They come from the concrete jungles of inner city and surrounding area to the rural setting in the Kittitas Valley. Adams creates mixed-media sculptures that examine the complex relationships humans have cultivated with the natural world.
She is active in the Kittitas Valley arts scene as a curator and exhibitioncoordinator at Gallery One Visual Arts Center and a founding member of PUNCH Projects, a rural arts collective dedicated to the promotion of visual dialogue between urban and rural art communities.
Adams’ current exhibition is up at the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery in the McGiffin Room, which features pared-down, stylized versions of flowers, vines and leaves based loosely on Jugendstil, a German art movement that was a spin-off of the larger Art Nouveau movement in Britain at the turn of the 19th century.
“My project will be based on the work I have at the Clymer, but on a much larger scale,” Adams said. “In August of next year, my piece will be installed at the Seattle Center.
“My work has been on exhibit in a number of locations, but this is different because it’s public art. The Seattle Center is very high traffic and you get international people from all over the world there. It’s a high profile place.”
In 2003, ARTS created the first public art training project — the Emerging Public Artists Roster program — introducing regional artists to the idea and practice of public art.
By 2015, it evolved the program into Public Art Boot Camp, which advances racial equity by centering artists of color and providing the information and experience they needed to enter the world of public art.
2022-23 Boot Camp Cohort
Twelve artists will participate in trainings and workshops that will culminate in temporary art projects to be installed in August 2023.
Renee Adams: Adams creates mixed-media sculptures that examine the complex relationships humans have cultivated with the natural world.
Ai-Chun Huang: Ai-Chun Huang is a digital artist and animation director roaming around the world between different media such as hand drawing, installation, digital animation, and sculpture. Their artwork focuses on life limitations and social expectations from an Asian immigrant woman’s perspective and uses metaphors from their Asian cultural icons.
Amiko Matsuo: Matsuo is an educator, artist, and writer. Her writing and art have explored how we might learn from the ways people are connected to the plant and animal communities surrounding the places we live.
VULGAR DREAMER: VULGAR DREAMER uses old-world craft to connect you to ancient symbols and alternative ways of healing. VULGAR DREAMER is Black and female.
E.T. Russian: Russian is a multi-sensory artist, cartoonist, and healer, living in Seattle — the unceded ancestral homeland of the Duwamish People.
Hans Amor: Amor’s artwork focuses on sharing the artists’ Filipino culture and history in the hopes that people will appreciate its resilience and beauty.
Io Palmer: Palmer is a multimedia artist who uses a variety of materials including clay, paper, wood, and video. She is most looking forward to seeing how her usual private work will translate to the public arena.
JoEllen Wang: Wang is a Seattle-based painter and installation artist. She is a lover of mash-ups and a pursuer of nuance.
Lee Davignon: Davignon is a multi-disciplinary artist working in the Pacific Northwest. Through a combination of traditional textile techniques, sculptural experiments, and material play, their work explores themes of waste, value, and craft.
Morgan Madison: Madison is a Seattle-based artist working in numerous media. His work is inspired by the forms, materials, colors, and other elements that comprise place. He believes the language of place is easily recognized and carries space within for all to become engaged creatively.
Nahom Ghirmay: Nahom Ghirmay’s work explores identity and emotional experiences through a variety of mediums.
Sara Dobbs: Dobbs is visual artist and co-founder of Wilbie Farm. The practical work she does on Wilbie Farm to grow food for her local community provides a grounding for her artistic exploration.