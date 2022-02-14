Rodeo City Roller Derby is returning to in-person practice, and fingers are crossed it will be able to stay in-person. There hasn’t been a roller derby game since 2019, as the pandemic has canceled the 2020-21 season.
The practices were canceled two years ago in March 2020 with the start of the pandemic. The derby was finally able to practice again in October 2021, but was almost immediately shut down again by the omicron variant in December.
“We are kinda playing it by ear this year. We are starting by getting back to practice, getting back on skates and then maybe, depending on the world around us, we will have a scrimmage,” said league president Lynn Bethke (derby name Hildegard of Bring It).
The Rodeo City Roller Derby (formerly Rodeo City Rollergirls) season usually runs from September to May, with a large Halloween bout in October.
Team captain Genevieve Sigle-Hall (derby name Sheso Sarcastic) said she was “super excited” to get back to practicing last Sunday, and the team has taken safety precautions so they will be able to continue practicing. This means everyone has to provide proof of vaccination, and wear masks during practice.
The team will also be taking it easy during the first practice, as it has been a while since any of them played the sport, and they don’t want anyone to get injured.
“We are starting out with none of the big hits that folks are used to,” Bethke said. “It’s been at least two months since any of us have been on skates so we need time to get back and get safe. We are going to be masked up, and be skating and having fun.”
Although they are able to practice again, any matches will have to wait until the start of the season in the fall. Bethke and Sigle-Hall are extremely excited to have the Halloween bout in October, and hope it will be the sign that roller derby has returned in full.
“I am looking forward to that sort of rush that you get when you are moving fast and you are around a bunch of people who have the same goals as you and are just super fun and supportive,” Bethke said. “It’s really special, that supportive environment, I’m really looking forward to that.”