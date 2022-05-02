They say that variety is the spice of life, and if that’s the case, this weekend’s Rockin’ the Red Horse benefit for the VFW Rodeo Post 683 was hot as Cajun gumbo Friday and Saturday night at the Red Horse Diner backyard concert stage.
Bill Graham used to bring the unusual, pairing James Cotton with Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention; Ravi Shankar with Iron Butterfly or even the Allman Brothers and the Beach Boys.
Event organizers brought back that spirit of Bill with a musical lineup that put the train songs and hobo ballads of Loco Motion with singer/guitarist Christopher Hobbs fronting Shanaun Green on drums with the eight-piece, dual vocal, dual guitar lineup of Road Fever on Friday night.
They came right back on Saturday with the full-bore lineups of Outlaw Country on the main stage with Rusty Cage and the Classic Rock sounds of Dynamite Supreme from Roslyn to bring it all home Saturday, capping off a successful Poker Run that raised over $1,000 for VFW Rodeo Post 683.
GOOD CAUSE
The raffle raised $900 and the 50-50 chipped in an estimated $375 to the cause. Willy Rosenquist had the high poker hand, collecting $250 and a back tire for his efforts, and Nicole Crossett kicked the $100 she won for the low poker hand back to the cause.
“The weather was perfect,” said Rockin’ the Red Horse Committee member Beryl Kelley. “We have it at this time every year. Sometimes it rains, sometimes it doesn’t, but this year it was great.”
Good weather, a great event was a perfect combination to Rock the Red Horse and the backyard crowd was treated to all kinds of great sounds.
“I actually used to play in Road Fever. I played bass and (current bassist) Anthony Ruiz was on drums,” Rusty Cage bassist Greg Lyman said. “I had to eventually give it up when I joined (Rusty Cage) because I can’t play with everybody.”
Lyman plays in the Ellensburg Big Band, the Professors jazz band with Chris Bruya and Rusty Cage, and whoever else needs a bass player for hire, so his time management is critical.
SUMMER MUSIC
But Rockin' the Red Horse was just the gig to get the juices flowing for the summer music scene.
Loco Motion kicked it all off with an interesting guitar/harmonica rack and drummer lineup with a single snare and electronic bass elements. The duo did songs like “Engine, Engine No. 9, Big Wheels a Rollin’,” “City of New Orleans,” “Jimmie Rodgers Dream” and others along the track.
“I’ve been playing bass all my life,” Hobbs said. “I decided to change it up. Most of the songs we played this weekend, I’d never played before. We started it up in January.
“I grew up with the train songs. I still have Roger Miller’s Golden Hits. I have a couple of blues numbers, but right now I’m focused on a good variety of train and hobo songs.”
DRUMLINE
Green worked well with the scaled-down lineup, contributing to a big sound.
“My original group Hard as Folk (with Noel Henry) we did guitar and drums for 7-8 years, so this isn’t new,” he said. “The big sound we get is mainly (Chris Hobbs), because he understands sound. It’s not necessarily our instruments, but working with the environment we play in.”
Where Loco Motion got big sound from two guys, Road Fever got its big sound from an eight-piece professional group, ripping it up with anything from the Jefferson Airplane, Steppenwolf, Heart, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac, Deep Purple, ZZ Top, and Yes – up and down the 60s, 70s, 80s music charts with a vengeance.
With Maureen Webb out front on lead vocal, they could do anything from Janis Joplin, Grace Slick and Pat Benatar on the hard side, then slip back into the subtle intricacies of Stevie Nicks, which she did on a hauntingly, beautiful version of “Landslide” with guitarist Tony Brown.
CLASSIC ROCK
“This is just our third gig since the COVID hit,” said keyboardist Tim Foss, who along with Neil Jensen (guitar), Tony Brown (guitar), Anthony Diaz (bass), Yuki Kuchuki (drums), Tracy Storms (vocals), Maureen Webb (vocals) and Whitney Swain (vocals) make up Road Fever.
“We didn’t practice for a year and a half, so it’s great to get out and play. We’ve been together 15 years and have a wide variety of Classic Rock we can play. We just want to get them out on the dance floor.”
Even with the strength of two female vocalists, they didn’t let the girls have all the fun. Road Fever ripped it up with a powerful version of “Born to Be Wild,” and stuff like ZZ Top’s “LaGrange,” with Ruiz at the mike.
OUTLAW COUNTRY
Rusty Cage has a long and deep local following and Darian Osiadacz (guitar/vocals), Garrett O’Brien (guitar), Marshall Bilodeau (drums) and Greg Lyman (bass) know how to work a crowd with Outlaw Country favorites “Luckenbach Texas,” “Good Hearted Woman,” to go along with “Ring of Fire,” and "I'll Walk the Line." They even threw in a version of Tom Petty’s “Last Dance With Mary Jane” and J.J. Cale’s “Clyde Plays Electric Bass,” for good measure.
“I grew up with the Beatles and the Stones. Growing up in southern Oregon, Grunge was big. When I was in high school, I swore I’d never be in a country band, and now here we are,” O’Brien said. “We’ve been together eight years now, nothing’s really changed.
“We’re getting older, and this is our excuse to get out of the house and play music. I love our following and it’s been a lot of fun.”
DYNAMITE
Osiadacz and O’Brien opened for Dynamite Supreme as an acoustic duo at a New Year’s Eve gig in Roslyn. But Saturday night was anything but acoustic.
Rusty Cage brought the Outlaw Country and Dynamite Supreme lit it up with the Classic Rock with songs like “Come Together,” “Heard It Through the Grapevine,” and “Don’t Treat Me Like That.”
“We’re going to get a little funky on you right now,” lead guitarist Micha J. Heflen said, before they launched into an up-tempo, speed-metal version of “Play That Funky Music,” that brought them to the dance floor in droves.
“We’ve learned Cher’s ‘Life After Love,’ which works pretty well as a rock trio,” Micha J said. “‘We Can Work It Out’ is a Beatles song, but we do the Stevie Wonder version with a funkier feel.
“I love Stevie Wonder’s version. We have some others we’ll mix in.”