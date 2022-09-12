Braves Mariners Baseball

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez, center, celebrates with Luis Castillo, left, Taylor Trammell (20), Julio Rodriguez, second from right, and third base coach Manny Acta, right, after hitting a walkoff solo home run after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, in Seattle. 

 AP

SEATTLE (AP) — After the Seattle Mariners gave up five runs in the top of the ninth to trail by a run, it was rookie Julio Rodriguez who came into the dugout fired up and rallying his teammates.

Rodriguez led by example as well, hitting his second home run of the game to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth. Eugenio Suarez then hit his second homer of the day as well as the Mariners rallied for a 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

