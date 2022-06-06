A treasured Upper County weekend pastime finally returns to Roslyn this weekend after a two-year hiatus.
The Roslyn Farmer’s Market kicks off June 12 and will run this year until Sept. 11. The market was canceled for the last two years over a multitude of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the event being put on hold, people attending the market this summer will notice little difference between what was before and what is now.
“We’ve had so many people ask us when we were going start again,” market board member Janine Brodine said of the past two years. “I think being able to say it is finally time feels pretty good. We’re a small board of six people and I think there are a lot of people that care about the market just as much as we do, so it’s nice to be able to provide this again for our community.”
Brodine said the last two years have been hard on the board members, even resulting in personal insults being levied against some of them.
“We did get a lot of criticism,” she said. “Independently, there were some folks in town that called us chicken. Dealing with that kind of personal differences was a challenge, but we tried to maintain respect for everybody’s differences.”
Despite the blowback from some, Brodine said the board was confident in their decisions over the past two years.
“There were so many unknowns,” she said. “We do a rough count at the market, and on any given Sunday when the weather is good, we count 2,500 adults. We don’t even count the kids or the dogs. We bring in closer to 4,500 people on a holiday weekend. We would have been putting a lot of people at risk. As more people are vaccinated and there is more personal choice about masking, we’re feeling like it’s time to do it.”
READY TO GO
Within a few days of the market opening applications for vendors in March, Brodine said the board received approximately 80 applications, many of which came from vendors who were present at the market before the shutdown. As of Friday, she said the market has nearly filled its capacity of vendors for the event.
“We had plenty of people to choose from,” she said of the turnout. “When people sign up two days after applications open, that shows they were waiting for us to start up and they are ready as well.”
Along with the positive response from vendors signing up for the upcoming season, Brodine said the structure of the event will be nearly identical to previous years.
“We’re moving the porta-potties, and that’s about it,” she said.
Janine’s husband and fellow board member, Mark Brodine, said the musical entertainment is also back this year in the Roslyn Yard, with the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School jazz band opening at next weekend’s market, as well as local favorite Dynamite Supreme taking the stage on Father’s Day.
“We plan to have musical entertainment the entire time for all the markets this season,” he said. “We look at this as a weekly festival. People come to shop at the market and sit in the yard and listen to music. We’ll have canopies, tables, and chairs so people can relax and spend some time. That way, it’s not just a one-note experience. We want people to come, stay, enjoy, and participate.”
Brodine said the market is gearing up for a strong turnout next weekend but said that it may take a few weeks for word to spread that the event is happening again.
“We have no specific expectations except for that it will be a great summer,” he said. “We expect by the end of it we will have massive turnouts.”