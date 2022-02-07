Roslyn artist Will Bow walked into the main room at the Gallery One Visual Arts Center Friday afternoon as Mark Pickerel was setting up the music station, bringing in the evening’s musical entertainment for the First Friday Art Walk.
The Annual Member’s Exhibition was upstairs in the Eveleth Green & Hallway Galleries. Bow’s Steel & Paint Exhibit was displayed throughout the main gallery, along with Fisher’s paintings, creating the Found Footage Exhibit.
Bow’s work is known throughout Kittitas County with public art displays in Cle Elum and Ellensburg. He and Justin Gibbens did the massive rooftop landscape for The Hotel Windrow atop the Elks Building.
But February marks his return to the Gallery One Visual Arts Center.
“Gallery One is an important show. It’s the home gallery. I had a studio there for a while. I taught classes there and I really grew in becoming an artist,” Bow said of the gallery that was recognized with a 2021 Governor’s Arts & Heritage Award along with Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma, the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre and Path With Art in Seattle.
“It’s really important place to show. My exhibit opened with First Friday and will remain up throughout February.”
Bow’s contribution to the show is a mixed media presentation of iron sculpture and painting. His iron sculpture in the middle of the room takes on a bit of a big bird house presence, or tree house in its dominant visual.
His paintings depicting the same subject matter involve various colors throughout the gallery, but the steel sculpture is stark in tone and its sheer size is hard to miss.
It’s fun to look at, so he achieved its purpose.
“I’m still learning about welding, but I do enjoy the process,” said Bow, who’s actively involved in the PUNCH projects. “My main source of inspiration is Maria Cristalli. I help her with some of her larger projects.
“I would say that drawing and painting is my main medium, but I did the large house sculpture that’s up on stilts with a grant that I got from the arts commission. It symbolizes our times during the pandemic and being stuck in the house. It also has to do with changing times and other responsibilities.”
Bow is also working on illustrations for a book in progress.
“Jon Graf wrote a poem, so I’m doing illustrations for that,” he said. “It’s watercolor illustrations. I’m also working with PUNCH, so I’m staying busy.”